Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market Latest Trends, Revenue Growth Rate And Application Scope

The global neurodegenerative diseases drugs market is likely to gain traction from the rising incidence of neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. Such diseases pose a greater burden on the physical and mental health of the populaces, as well as on the healthcare cost. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a published report, titled, “Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Drug Class (Immuno modulator, Interferons, Decarboxylase Inhibitors, Dopamine Agonists, Others), By Disease Indication (Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection, Transdermal, Others), By End User and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.” The report further states that the market stood at USD 35,497.3 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 62,786.2 million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the neurodegenerative diseases drugs manufacturers operating in the market. They are as follows:

Novartis AG

Biogen

Lundbeck A/S

Pfizer, Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Orion Pharma

Merck & Co., Inc.

UCB S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Other key market players

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Strategic Partnerships to Launch New Drugs

Several companies present in the market are actively participating in extensive research and development activities to introduce unique products. The governments of numerous countries are also providing grants to the research institutes to discover new products to cater to the growing demand from the consumers. Additionally, many other companies are adopting the strategy of collaborations and partnerships to co-promote or co-develop new drugs. Below are two of the key industry developments:

March 2019 : Novartis announced that it received the FDA approval for Mayzent® (siponimod). It is considered to be the first treatment option approved for those suffering from secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS). It is meant for patients belonging to the age group of 15 years and above.

: Novartis announced that it received the FDA approval for Mayzent® (siponimod). It is considered to be the first treatment option approved for those suffering from secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS). It is meant for patients belonging to the age group of 15 years and above. January 2018: Biogen Japan Ltd. and Eisai Co., Ltd. started co-promoting AVONEX®, TYSABRI®, and TECFIDERA®. They are manufactured by Biogen Japan for treating multiple sclerosis. They will provide information regarding the usage of these drugs at healthcare facilities.

