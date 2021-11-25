Bowie Dick Test Pack Market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2027

You are Here
The global bowie dick test pack market size is expected to reach USD 254.6 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2028. The increasing technological advancements in sterilization products will foster the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Bowie Dick Test Pack Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 169.8 million in 2020.

The Report Lists the Key Players in the Bowie Dick Test Pack Market: 

  • 3M (Minnesota, U.S.)
  • STERIS (Mentor, Ohio, U.S.)
  • Medline Industries, Inc. (Northfield, Illinois, USA)
  • CrosstexAirView (Hauppauge, NY, USA)
  • EDM3 HealthLink (Florida, USA)
  • Getinge Assure (Gothenburg, Sweden)

 

Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturing Facilities to Aid Growth in Europe

 

  • North America stood at USD 60.1 million in 2020 and is expected to expand radically during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs).
  • Europe is expected to rise exponentially during the forecast period due to many pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing facilities.
  • Inclination towards disinfected and sterilized instruments to promote growth in Asia Pacific.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction
    • Research Scope
    • Market Segmentation
    • Research Methodology
    • Definitions and Assumptions
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Market Dynamics
    • Market Drivers
    • Market Restraints
    • Market Opportunities
  4. Key Insights
    • Sales Channels Analysis
    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    • Key Industry Development
    • COVID-19 Impact on the Global Bowie Dick Test Pack Market
  5. Global Bowie Dick Test Pack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • MarketRevenue (USD million) and Volume (1,000 Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
      • Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies
      • Healthcare Facilities
      • Others
    • MarketRevenue (USD million) and Volume (1,000 Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
      • North America
      • Europe
      • Asia Pacific
      • Latin America
      • Middle East & Africa
  1. North America Bowie Dick Test Pack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (1,000 Units)Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
      • Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies
      • Healthcare Facilities
      • Others
    • Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (1,000 Units)Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
      • S.
      • Canada

