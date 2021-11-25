Bowie Dick Test Pack Market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2027

The global bowie dick test pack market size is expected to reach USD 254.6 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2028. The increasing technological advancements in sterilization products will foster the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Bowie Dick Test Pack Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 169.8 million in 2020.
The Report Lists the Key Players in the Bowie Dick Test Pack Market:
- 3M (Minnesota, U.S.)
- STERIS (Mentor, Ohio, U.S.)
- Medline Industries, Inc. (Northfield, Illinois, USA)
- CrosstexAirView (Hauppauge, NY, USA)
- EDM3 HealthLink (Florida, USA)
- Getinge Assure (Gothenburg, Sweden)
Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturing Facilities to Aid Growth in Europe
- North America stood at USD 60.1 million in 2020 and is expected to expand radically during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs).
- Europe is expected to rise exponentially during the forecast period due to many pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing facilities.
- Inclination towards disinfected and sterilized instruments to promote growth in Asia Pacific.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Sales Channels Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Key Industry Development
- COVID-19 Impact on the Global Bowie Dick Test Pack Market
- Global Bowie Dick Test Pack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Key Findings / Summary
- MarketRevenue (USD million) and Volume (1,000 Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies
- Healthcare Facilities
- Others
- MarketRevenue (USD million) and Volume (1,000 Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America Bowie Dick Test Pack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (1,000 Units)Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies
- Healthcare Facilities
- Others
- Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (1,000 Units)Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
- S.
- Canada
