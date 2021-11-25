Ceiling Tiles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ceiling Tiles in global, including the following market information:
Global Ceiling Tiles Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Ceiling Tiles Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K sqm)
Global top five Ceiling Tiles companies in 2020 (%)
The global Ceiling Tiles market was valued at 7034.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 8025.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ceiling Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ceiling Tiles Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Ceiling Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Vinyl Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles
PVC Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles
Others
Global Ceiling Tiles Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Ceiling Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Residential
Non-Residential
Global Ceiling Tiles Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Ceiling Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ceiling Tiles revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ceiling Tiles revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Ceiling Tiles sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Ceiling Tiles sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AWI
Knauf
Rockfon
Saint-Gobain
SAS International
USG
Chicago Metallic
Foshan Ron Building Material Trading
Grenzebach BSH
Guangzhou Tital Commerce
Haining Chaodi Plastic
Shandong Huamei Building Materials
New Ceiling Tiles
Odenwald Faserplattenwerk
Techno Ceiling Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ceiling Tiles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ceiling Tiles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ceiling Tiles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ceiling Tiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Ceiling Tiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Ceiling Tiles Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ceiling Tiles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ceiling Tiles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ceiling Tiles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ceiling Tiles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ceiling Tiles Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ceiling Tiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ceiling Tiles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceiling Tiles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ceiling Tiles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceiling Tiles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ceiling Tiles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
Vinyl Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles
