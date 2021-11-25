Aircraft Actuator Market briefs 2021: Key Players, Trends, Share, Size, Growth- Forecast to 2027

The aircraft actuator market was valued at US$ 7,700.33 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,631.67 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Developed and developing nations are heavily investing in advanced technologies to strengthen their aircraft fleet. Companies in the US, Japan,and Germany are developing advanced actuators for the global market. The popularity of new, enhanced aircraft actuators such as electromechanical actuators, electro-hydraulic actuator, and electric actuators is increasing among the aerospace industries. In addition, rising electrification of aircraft systems with advent of electric aircraft and UAVs are supporting the aircraft actuator market growth. Developing nations such as India, China, and Indonesia are strengthening their aviation industries owing to rising number of domestic and international airline passengers. The aircraft actuators improve the performance of flight control systems to offer enhanced control for pilots. Further, the growing need of electromechanical actuators to develop lightweight systems with low maintenance requirements is driving the growth of the aircraft actuator market. The manufacturing companies such Collins Aerospace and Moog Inc are introducing advanced actuators offering enhanced control and performance for aircraft operations. In addition, increasing volume of the narrow-body aircraft has created the demand for aircraft actuators supporting the lightweight systems.

Aircraft Actuator Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America