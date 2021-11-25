Airline Retailing Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021- 2027

In terms of revenue, the global airline retailing market was valued at US$ 7,255.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 27,666.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

The airline retailing market is broadly segmented into five major regions North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. In terms of market share, the North America region dominated the airline retailing market in 2018. The region consists of highly developed countries, which are witnessing high growth in their airline sector. Airline customers prefer frictionless and seamless shopping experiences that give a huge opportunity for airline retailers. With the increasing focus on offering enhanced customer services, vendors are looking for new technologies and capabilities to offer seamless services to its customers.

Whereas, APAC is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR. The airline sector is witnessing the high number of travelers from the Asia-Pacific region. The rate almost twice that of visitors from the Americas and Europe over the past ten years. Vendors are highly focused on tapping the emerging airline retail market in Asia-Pacific region. In China, Chinese traveler traffic is expected to increasingly come from outside the tier 1 cities i.e., Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. The airline retail market is expected to be driven by the tier 1 cities of China.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Airline Retailing market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Airline Retailing market segments and regions.

Airline Retailing Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America