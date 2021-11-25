Milk Ingredients Market 2021 Explored in the Latest Research

Milk ingredients includes casein, caseinates, whey products, milk protein concentrate, and fats. Consumption of milks with higher presence of protein ingredients, such as caseins and caseinates, and amino acids helps consumers build muscles in a healthier fashion. Other benefits of milk ingredient such as calcium lactate improves the strength of consumers’ teeth and bones.

Top Key Players: Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Dairy Farmers of America,, Adams Food Limited, Cayuga Milk Ingredients, Danone SA, Glanbia Plc, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Eriefoods, FrieslandCampina Ingredients, Soytex LTD

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Type

Milk powder

Milk Fats

Milk Proteins

Whey Ingredients

Lactose & Derivatives

Others

Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Infant Formula

Others

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global milk ingredients market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America.