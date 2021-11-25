Nutritional Bars Market Expected to Reach Tremendous Growth by 2028

Nutritional bars are basically supplemental bars that are made up of cereals and various high-energy foods and are targeted to people who require energy but have no time for a meal. These bars are considered as a healthy alternative as compared to the others bars due to the high fiber and protein content. The nutritional bars are available in various flavors such as fruits, chocolates, peanut butter, and others.

Top Key Players: Simply Good Foods USA, Inc., Clif Bar & Company., General Mills Inc., Kellogg’s Company, Kashi, Glanbia plc, SternLife, Prinsen Berning, Halo Foods, You Bars

The global nutritional bars market is segmented based on category, type, and distribution channel. Based on category, the market is segmented into gluten-free, and conventional. Based on type, the market is segmented into protein bars, high-fiber bars, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience store, online retail, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global nutritional bars market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America.