Active and Passive Protection Systems Market Industry | 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Active and Passive Protection Systems market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving market growth, precise estimation of the Active and Passive Protection Systems market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market.

Active protection systems are sub-systems combined into or installed on combat vehicles. Several countries in Asia-Pacific have acquired hard or soft kill capabilities for a variety of threats, including Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs) and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs). These protection systems are used for detection and neutralization of threat projectiles before they strike/reach their target. The fast-paced development of anti-tank missiles will be one of the key factors that will have a positive impact on the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on platform, the global active and passive protection systems market is segmented into land, naval, airborne

On the basis of type, the market is segmented active protection system, passive protection system, hybrid protection system

Major key players covered in this report:

BAE Systems, The Boeing Company, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies., Rheinmetall AG, Textron Inc, Thales Group

Active and Passive Protection Systems Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

