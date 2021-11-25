Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2027 | SRC Inc, L3Harris Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

SRC Inc, L3Harris Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Leonardo SpA, Rohde & Schwarz, Elbit Systems, Chemring Group, Netline Communications Technologies

Market Segmentation by Product:

Man Portable C-IED

Vehicular C-IED

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Military

Law Enforcement



The Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Market Overview

1.1 Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Product Overview

1.2 Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Man Portable C-IED

1.2.2 Vehicular C-IED

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare by Application

4.1 Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Military

4.1.2 Law Enforcement

4.2 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare by Country

5.1 North America Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare by Country

6.1 Europe Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare by Country

8.1 Latin America Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Business

10.1 SRC Inc

10.1.1 SRC Inc Corporation Information

10.1.2 SRC Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 SRC Inc Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 SRC Inc Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Products Offered

10.1.5 SRC Inc Recent Development

10.2 L3Harris Technologies

10.2.1 L3Harris Technologies Corporation Information

10.2.2 L3Harris Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 L3Harris Technologies Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 L3Harris Technologies Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Products Offered

10.2.5 L3Harris Technologies Recent Development

10.3 Northrop Grumman

10.3.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information

10.3.2 Northrop Grumman Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Northrop Grumman Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Northrop Grumman Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Products Offered

10.3.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

10.4 Thales Group

10.4.1 Thales Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Thales Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Thales Group Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Thales Group Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Products Offered

10.4.5 Thales Group Recent Development

10.5 BAE Systems

10.5.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

10.5.2 BAE Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 BAE Systems Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 BAE Systems Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Products Offered

10.5.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

10.6 Lockheed Martin

10.6.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lockheed Martin Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Lockheed Martin Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Lockheed Martin Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Products Offered

10.6.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

10.7 Sierra Nevada Corporation

10.7.1 Sierra Nevada Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sierra Nevada Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sierra Nevada Corporation Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Sierra Nevada Corporation Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Products Offered

10.7.5 Sierra Nevada Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Leonardo SpA

10.8.1 Leonardo SpA Corporation Information

10.8.2 Leonardo SpA Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Leonardo SpA Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Leonardo SpA Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Products Offered

10.8.5 Leonardo SpA Recent Development

10.9 Rohde & Schwarz

10.9.1 Rohde & Schwarz Corporation Information

10.9.2 Rohde & Schwarz Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Rohde & Schwarz Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Rohde & Schwarz Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Products Offered

10.9.5 Rohde & Schwarz Recent Development

10.10 Elbit Systems

10.10.1 Elbit Systems Corporation Information

10.10.2 Elbit Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Elbit Systems Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Elbit Systems Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Products Offered

10.10.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development

10.11 Chemring Group

10.11.1 Chemring Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Chemring Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Chemring Group Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Chemring Group Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Products Offered

10.11.5 Chemring Group Recent Development

10.12 Netline Communications Technologies

10.12.1 Netline Communications Technologies Corporation Information

10.12.2 Netline Communications Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Netline Communications Technologies Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Netline Communications Technologies Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Products Offered

10.12.5 Netline Communications Technologies Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Distributors

12.3 Counter-IED Equipment on Electronic Warfare Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”