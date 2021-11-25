Automatic Bollards Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027| Calpipe Industries (Atkore), FAAC, ATG Access

Los Angeles, United State: The Global Automatic Bollards industry is comprehensively and accurately presented in the report with strong focus on dynamics, competitive scenarios, production, sales, revenue, consumption, geographical expansion, key players, and other critical aspects. Each subject related to the global Automatic Bollards industry has been broadly studied by the research analysts and explained in an easy-to-understand manner. The research analysts have backed their exclusive and crucial findings with reliable forecasts and statistics for the global Automatic Bollards industry. The forecasts are mainly for revenue, CAGR, segment size, industry size, revenue, value, volume, company share, and other factors as well.

All of the companies included in the Automatic Bollards Market report have been deeply studied while paying close attention to their recent developments, technologies in use, upcoming products, applications, share, regional presence, and many other factors. The Automatic Bollards report offers thorough analysis on product type and application segments and shows how and why the leading ones are securing major shares. This information will help players to make informed decisions when it comes to investment, strategy planning, and exploring new segments.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automatic Bollards Market Research Report: Calpipe Industries (Atkore), FAAC, ATG Access, APT Controls Group (SWARCO), Leda Security, Pilomat Srl, CAME, La Barriere Automatique, Avon Barrier, RIB Srl, Hanzhou Dinglong, Bnova, Beijing Zhuoao

Global Automatic Bollards Market by Type: Single Launch System, Multiple Rotary Launch System

Global Automatic Bollards Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

In the successive chapters, the reports study the segments present in the global Automatic Bollards market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, type of product, service, and end users. Each of these segments have a dedicated chapter, which highlights the reasons for its progress and decline. Analysts have justified the reasons for the progress of each of these segments. The approach of end users, affordability, durability, and impact on business have been studied in great detail by analysts to understand the evolution of segments in the global Automatic Bollards market. Furthermore, the regional segment includes an explanation of factors that influence each regional market. Government policies and climate changes have been discussed in this part of the report.

Table of Contents

1 Automatic Bollards Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automatic Bollards

1.2 Automatic Bollards Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Bollards Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Hydraulic Powered

1.2.3 Pneumatic Powered

1.2.4 Electric Powered

1.3 Automatic Bollards Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Bollards Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automatic Bollards Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automatic Bollards Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automatic Bollards Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automatic Bollards Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automatic Bollards Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automatic Bollards Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automatic Bollards Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automatic Bollards Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automatic Bollards Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Automatic Bollards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automatic Bollards Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Automatic Bollards Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automatic Bollards Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automatic Bollards Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automatic Bollards Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automatic Bollards Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automatic Bollards Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Automatic Bollards Production

3.4.1 North America Automatic Bollards Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automatic Bollards Production

3.5.1 Europe Automatic Bollards Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Automatic Bollards Production

3.6.1 China Automatic Bollards Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Automatic Bollards Production

3.7.1 Japan Automatic Bollards Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Automatic Bollards Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automatic Bollards Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automatic Bollards Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automatic Bollards Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automatic Bollards Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automatic Bollards Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Bollards Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automatic Bollards Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automatic Bollards Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automatic Bollards Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Automatic Bollards Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automatic Bollards Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Automatic Bollards Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Calpipe Industries (Atkore)

7.1.1 Calpipe Industries (Atkore) Automatic Bollards Corporation Information

7.1.2 Calpipe Industries (Atkore) Automatic Bollards Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Calpipe Industries (Atkore) Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Calpipe Industries (Atkore) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Calpipe Industries (Atkore) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 FAAC

7.2.1 FAAC Automatic Bollards Corporation Information

7.2.2 FAAC Automatic Bollards Product Portfolio

7.2.3 FAAC Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 FAAC Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 FAAC Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 ATG Access

7.3.1 ATG Access Automatic Bollards Corporation Information

7.3.2 ATG Access Automatic Bollards Product Portfolio

7.3.3 ATG Access Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 ATG Access Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 ATG Access Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 APT Controls Group (SWARCO)

7.4.1 APT Controls Group (SWARCO) Automatic Bollards Corporation Information

7.4.2 APT Controls Group (SWARCO) Automatic Bollards Product Portfolio

7.4.3 APT Controls Group (SWARCO) Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 APT Controls Group (SWARCO) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 APT Controls Group (SWARCO) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Leda Security

7.5.1 Leda Security Automatic Bollards Corporation Information

7.5.2 Leda Security Automatic Bollards Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Leda Security Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Leda Security Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Leda Security Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Pilomat Srl

7.6.1 Pilomat Srl Automatic Bollards Corporation Information

7.6.2 Pilomat Srl Automatic Bollards Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Pilomat Srl Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Pilomat Srl Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Pilomat Srl Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 CAME

7.7.1 CAME Automatic Bollards Corporation Information

7.7.2 CAME Automatic Bollards Product Portfolio

7.7.3 CAME Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 CAME Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 CAME Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 La Barriere Automatique

7.8.1 La Barriere Automatique Automatic Bollards Corporation Information

7.8.2 La Barriere Automatique Automatic Bollards Product Portfolio

7.8.3 La Barriere Automatique Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 La Barriere Automatique Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 La Barriere Automatique Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Avon Barrier

7.9.1 Avon Barrier Automatic Bollards Corporation Information

7.9.2 Avon Barrier Automatic Bollards Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Avon Barrier Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Avon Barrier Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Avon Barrier Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 RIB Srl

7.10.1 RIB Srl Automatic Bollards Corporation Information

7.10.2 RIB Srl Automatic Bollards Product Portfolio

7.10.3 RIB Srl Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 RIB Srl Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 RIB Srl Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Hanzhou Dinglong

7.11.1 Hanzhou Dinglong Automatic Bollards Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hanzhou Dinglong Automatic Bollards Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Hanzhou Dinglong Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Hanzhou Dinglong Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Hanzhou Dinglong Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Bnova

7.12.1 Bnova Automatic Bollards Corporation Information

7.12.2 Bnova Automatic Bollards Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Bnova Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Bnova Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Bnova Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Beijing Zhuoao

7.13.1 Beijing Zhuoao Automatic Bollards Corporation Information

7.13.2 Beijing Zhuoao Automatic Bollards Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Beijing Zhuoao Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Beijing Zhuoao Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Beijing Zhuoao Recent Developments/Updates

8 Automatic Bollards Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automatic Bollards Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automatic Bollards

8.4 Automatic Bollards Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automatic Bollards Distributors List

9.3 Automatic Bollards Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automatic Bollards Industry Trends

10.2 Automatic Bollards Growth Drivers

10.3 Automatic Bollards Market Challenges

10.4 Automatic Bollards Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automatic Bollards by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Automatic Bollards Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automatic Bollards

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Bollards by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Bollards by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Bollards by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Bollards by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automatic Bollards by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automatic Bollards by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automatic Bollards by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Bollards by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

