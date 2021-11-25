Sealing Products Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2027 | Valqua, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Enpro

“
The report titled Global Sealing Products Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sealing Products market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sealing Products market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sealing Products market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sealing Products market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sealing Products report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sealing Products report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sealing Products market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sealing Products market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sealing Products market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sealing Products market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sealing Products market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Valqua, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Enpro, Uchiyama, ElringKlinger, Klinger Group, Trelleborg, Dupont/Kalrez, Tenneco, Flexitallic, NICHIAS Corporation, Dana, ERIKS Group, Teadit, Lamons, Lydall, Greene Tweed, W.L. Gore & Associates, James Walker, Parker Hannifin, Donit Tesnit, SinoGasket, Ningbo Changqi Fluorine Plastic, Frenzelit GmbH, Binzhou Double Peaks Graphite
Market Segmentation by Product:
General Gasket
Gasket Sheet
Metallic and Semimetallic Gasket
Elastomer Packing (O Ring)
Fluoropolymer Components (PTFE and PFA)
Packing
Market Segmentation by Application:
Automotive
Industrial & Manufacturing
Electrical & Electronics
Transportation
Chemical & Petrochemicals
Others
The Sealing Products Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sealing Products market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sealing Products market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Sealing Products market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sealing Products industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Sealing Products market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Sealing Products market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sealing Products market?
Table of Contents:
1 Sealing Products Market Overview
1.1 Sealing Products Product Overview
1.2 Sealing Products Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 General Gasket
1.2.2 Gasket Sheet
1.2.3 Metallic and Semimetallic Gasket
1.2.4 Elastomer Packing (O Ring)
1.2.5 Fluoropolymer Components (PTFE and PFA)
1.2.6 Packing
1.3 Global Sealing Products Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Sealing Products Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Sealing Products Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Sealing Products Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Sealing Products Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Sealing Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Sealing Products Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Sealing Products Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Sealing Products Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Sealing Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Sealing Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Sealing Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sealing Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Sealing Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sealing Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Sealing Products Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Sealing Products Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Sealing Products Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Sealing Products Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sealing Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Sealing Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Sealing Products Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sealing Products Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sealing Products as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sealing Products Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Sealing Products Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Sealing Products Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Sealing Products Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Sealing Products Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Sealing Products Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Sealing Products Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Sealing Products Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Sealing Products Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Sealing Products Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Sealing Products Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Sealing Products Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Sealing Products by Application
4.1 Sealing Products Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automotive
4.1.2 Industrial & Manufacturing
4.1.3 Electrical & Electronics
4.1.4 Transportation
4.1.5 Chemical & Petrochemicals
4.1.6 Others
4.2 Global Sealing Products Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Sealing Products Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Sealing Products Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Sealing Products Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Sealing Products Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Sealing Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Sealing Products Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Sealing Products Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Sealing Products Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Sealing Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Sealing Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Sealing Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Sealing Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Sealing Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Sealing Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Sealing Products by Country
5.1 North America Sealing Products Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Sealing Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Sealing Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Sealing Products Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Sealing Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Sealing Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Sealing Products by Country
6.1 Europe Sealing Products Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Sealing Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Sealing Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Sealing Products Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Sealing Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Sealing Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Sealing Products by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Sealing Products Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sealing Products Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sealing Products Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Sealing Products Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sealing Products Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sealing Products Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Sealing Products by Country
8.1 Latin America Sealing Products Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Sealing Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Sealing Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Sealing Products Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Sealing Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Sealing Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Sealing Products by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Sealing Products Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sealing Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sealing Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Sealing Products Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sealing Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sealing Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sealing Products Business
10.1 Valqua
10.1.1 Valqua Corporation Information
10.1.2 Valqua Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Valqua Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Valqua Sealing Products Products Offered
10.1.5 Valqua Recent Development
10.2 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies
10.2.1 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Corporation Information
10.2.2 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Sealing Products Products Offered
10.2.5 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Recent Development
10.3 Enpro
10.3.1 Enpro Corporation Information
10.3.2 Enpro Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Enpro Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Enpro Sealing Products Products Offered
10.3.5 Enpro Recent Development
10.4 Uchiyama
10.4.1 Uchiyama Corporation Information
10.4.2 Uchiyama Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Uchiyama Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Uchiyama Sealing Products Products Offered
10.4.5 Uchiyama Recent Development
10.5 ElringKlinger
10.5.1 ElringKlinger Corporation Information
10.5.2 ElringKlinger Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 ElringKlinger Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 ElringKlinger Sealing Products Products Offered
10.5.5 ElringKlinger Recent Development
10.6 Klinger Group
10.6.1 Klinger Group Corporation Information
10.6.2 Klinger Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Klinger Group Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Klinger Group Sealing Products Products Offered
10.6.5 Klinger Group Recent Development
10.7 Trelleborg
10.7.1 Trelleborg Corporation Information
10.7.2 Trelleborg Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Trelleborg Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Trelleborg Sealing Products Products Offered
10.7.5 Trelleborg Recent Development
10.8 Dupont/Kalrez
10.8.1 Dupont/Kalrez Corporation Information
10.8.2 Dupont/Kalrez Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Dupont/Kalrez Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Dupont/Kalrez Sealing Products Products Offered
10.8.5 Dupont/Kalrez Recent Development
10.9 Tenneco
10.9.1 Tenneco Corporation Information
10.9.2 Tenneco Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Tenneco Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Tenneco Sealing Products Products Offered
10.9.5 Tenneco Recent Development
10.10 Flexitallic
10.10.1 Flexitallic Corporation Information
10.10.2 Flexitallic Introduction and Business Overview
10.10.3 Flexitallic Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Flexitallic Sealing Products Products Offered
10.10.5 Flexitallic Recent Development
10.11 NICHIAS Corporation
10.11.1 NICHIAS Corporation Corporation Information
10.11.2 NICHIAS Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 NICHIAS Corporation Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 NICHIAS Corporation Sealing Products Products Offered
10.11.5 NICHIAS Corporation Recent Development
10.12 Dana
10.12.1 Dana Corporation Information
10.12.2 Dana Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Dana Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Dana Sealing Products Products Offered
10.12.5 Dana Recent Development
10.13 ERIKS Group
10.13.1 ERIKS Group Corporation Information
10.13.2 ERIKS Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 ERIKS Group Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 ERIKS Group Sealing Products Products Offered
10.13.5 ERIKS Group Recent Development
10.14 Teadit
10.14.1 Teadit Corporation Information
10.14.2 Teadit Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Teadit Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Teadit Sealing Products Products Offered
10.14.5 Teadit Recent Development
10.15 Lamons
10.15.1 Lamons Corporation Information
10.15.2 Lamons Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Lamons Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Lamons Sealing Products Products Offered
10.15.5 Lamons Recent Development
10.16 Lydall
10.16.1 Lydall Corporation Information
10.16.2 Lydall Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Lydall Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Lydall Sealing Products Products Offered
10.16.5 Lydall Recent Development
10.17 Greene Tweed
10.17.1 Greene Tweed Corporation Information
10.17.2 Greene Tweed Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Greene Tweed Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Greene Tweed Sealing Products Products Offered
10.17.5 Greene Tweed Recent Development
10.18 W.L. Gore & Associates
10.18.1 W.L. Gore & Associates Corporation Information
10.18.2 W.L. Gore & Associates Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 W.L. Gore & Associates Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 W.L. Gore & Associates Sealing Products Products Offered
10.18.5 W.L. Gore & Associates Recent Development
10.19 James Walker
10.19.1 James Walker Corporation Information
10.19.2 James Walker Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 James Walker Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 James Walker Sealing Products Products Offered
10.19.5 James Walker Recent Development
10.20 Parker Hannifin
10.20.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information
10.20.2 Parker Hannifin Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Parker Hannifin Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Parker Hannifin Sealing Products Products Offered
10.20.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development
10.21 Donit Tesnit
10.21.1 Donit Tesnit Corporation Information
10.21.2 Donit Tesnit Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Donit Tesnit Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Donit Tesnit Sealing Products Products Offered
10.21.5 Donit Tesnit Recent Development
10.22 SinoGasket
10.22.1 SinoGasket Corporation Information
10.22.2 SinoGasket Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 SinoGasket Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 SinoGasket Sealing Products Products Offered
10.22.5 SinoGasket Recent Development
10.23 Ningbo Changqi Fluorine Plastic
10.23.1 Ningbo Changqi Fluorine Plastic Corporation Information
10.23.2 Ningbo Changqi Fluorine Plastic Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Ningbo Changqi Fluorine Plastic Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Ningbo Changqi Fluorine Plastic Sealing Products Products Offered
10.23.5 Ningbo Changqi Fluorine Plastic Recent Development
10.24 Frenzelit GmbH
10.24.1 Frenzelit GmbH Corporation Information
10.24.2 Frenzelit GmbH Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Frenzelit GmbH Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Frenzelit GmbH Sealing Products Products Offered
10.24.5 Frenzelit GmbH Recent Development
10.25 Binzhou Double Peaks Graphite
10.25.1 Binzhou Double Peaks Graphite Corporation Information
10.25.2 Binzhou Double Peaks Graphite Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Binzhou Double Peaks Graphite Sealing Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Binzhou Double Peaks Graphite Sealing Products Products Offered
10.25.5 Binzhou Double Peaks Graphite Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Sealing Products Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Sealing Products Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Sealing Products Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Sealing Products Distributors
12.3 Sealing Products Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
