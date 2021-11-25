Water Electrolysis Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Proton On-Site, Hydrogenics

“
The report titled Global Water Electrolysis Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water Electrolysis market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water Electrolysis market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water Electrolysis market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Electrolysis market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Electrolysis report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Electrolysis report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Electrolysis market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Electrolysis market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Electrolysis market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Electrolysis market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Electrolysis market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
718th Research Institute of CSIC, Proton On-Site, Hydrogenics, Teledyne Energy Systems, Suzhou Jingli, McPhy, TianJin Mainland, Siemens, Nel Hydrogen, Toshiba, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment, Areva H2gen, ITM Power, Idroenergy Spa, Erredue SpA, Kobelco Eco-Solutions, ShaanXi HuaQin, EM Solution, Beijing Zhongdian, H2B2, Elchemtech, Asahi Kasei, Verde LLC, Thyssenkrupp
Market Segmentation by Product:
Traditional Alkaline Electroliser
PEM Electroliser
Market Segmentation by Application:
Power Plants
Steel Plant
Electronics and Photovoltaics
Industrial Gases
Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s
Power to Gas
Others
The Water Electrolysis Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Electrolysis market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Electrolysis market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Water Electrolysis market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Electrolysis industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Water Electrolysis market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Water Electrolysis market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Electrolysis market?
Table of Contents:
1 Water Electrolysis Market Overview
1.1 Water Electrolysis Product Overview
1.2 Water Electrolysis Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Traditional Alkaline Electroliser
1.2.2 PEM Electroliser
1.3 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Water Electrolysis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Water Electrolysis Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Water Electrolysis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Water Electrolysis Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Water Electrolysis Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Water Electrolysis Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Water Electrolysis Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Water Electrolysis Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Water Electrolysis Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Water Electrolysis Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Water Electrolysis Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Water Electrolysis as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Water Electrolysis Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Water Electrolysis Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Water Electrolysis Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Water Electrolysis Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Water Electrolysis Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Water Electrolysis Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Water Electrolysis by Application
4.1 Water Electrolysis Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Power Plants
4.1.2 Steel Plant
4.1.3 Electronics and Photovoltaics
4.1.4 Industrial Gases
4.1.5 Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s
4.1.6 Power to Gas
4.1.7 Others
4.2 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Water Electrolysis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Water Electrolysis Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Water Electrolysis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Water Electrolysis by Country
5.1 North America Water Electrolysis Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Water Electrolysis Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Water Electrolysis by Country
6.1 Europe Water Electrolysis Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Water Electrolysis by Country
8.1 Latin America Water Electrolysis Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Water Electrolysis Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water Electrolysis Business
10.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC
10.1.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC Corporation Information
10.1.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 718th Research Institute of CSIC Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.1.5 718th Research Institute of CSIC Recent Development
10.2 Proton On-Site
10.2.1 Proton On-Site Corporation Information
10.2.2 Proton On-Site Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Proton On-Site Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Proton On-Site Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.2.5 Proton On-Site Recent Development
10.3 Hydrogenics
10.3.1 Hydrogenics Corporation Information
10.3.2 Hydrogenics Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Hydrogenics Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Hydrogenics Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.3.5 Hydrogenics Recent Development
10.4 Teledyne Energy Systems
10.4.1 Teledyne Energy Systems Corporation Information
10.4.2 Teledyne Energy Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.4.5 Teledyne Energy Systems Recent Development
10.5 Suzhou Jingli
10.5.1 Suzhou Jingli Corporation Information
10.5.2 Suzhou Jingli Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.5.5 Suzhou Jingli Recent Development
10.6 McPhy
10.6.1 McPhy Corporation Information
10.6.2 McPhy Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 McPhy Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 McPhy Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.6.5 McPhy Recent Development
10.7 TianJin Mainland
10.7.1 TianJin Mainland Corporation Information
10.7.2 TianJin Mainland Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 TianJin Mainland Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 TianJin Mainland Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.7.5 TianJin Mainland Recent Development
10.8 Siemens
10.8.1 Siemens Corporation Information
10.8.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Siemens Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Siemens Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.8.5 Siemens Recent Development
10.9 Nel Hydrogen
10.9.1 Nel Hydrogen Corporation Information
10.9.2 Nel Hydrogen Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.9.5 Nel Hydrogen Recent Development
10.10 Toshiba
10.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
10.10.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview
10.10.3 Toshiba Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Toshiba Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development
10.11 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment
10.11.1 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Corporation Information
10.11.2 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.11.5 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Recent Development
10.12 Areva H2gen
10.12.1 Areva H2gen Corporation Information
10.12.2 Areva H2gen Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Areva H2gen Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Areva H2gen Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.12.5 Areva H2gen Recent Development
10.13 ITM Power
10.13.1 ITM Power Corporation Information
10.13.2 ITM Power Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 ITM Power Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 ITM Power Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.13.5 ITM Power Recent Development
10.14 Idroenergy Spa
10.14.1 Idroenergy Spa Corporation Information
10.14.2 Idroenergy Spa Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Idroenergy Spa Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Idroenergy Spa Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.14.5 Idroenergy Spa Recent Development
10.15 Erredue SpA
10.15.1 Erredue SpA Corporation Information
10.15.2 Erredue SpA Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Erredue SpA Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Erredue SpA Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.15.5 Erredue SpA Recent Development
10.16 Kobelco Eco-Solutions
10.16.1 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Corporation Information
10.16.2 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.16.5 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Recent Development
10.17 ShaanXi HuaQin
10.17.1 ShaanXi HuaQin Corporation Information
10.17.2 ShaanXi HuaQin Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 ShaanXi HuaQin Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 ShaanXi HuaQin Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.17.5 ShaanXi HuaQin Recent Development
10.18 EM Solution
10.18.1 EM Solution Corporation Information
10.18.2 EM Solution Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 EM Solution Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 EM Solution Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.18.5 EM Solution Recent Development
10.19 Beijing Zhongdian
10.19.1 Beijing Zhongdian Corporation Information
10.19.2 Beijing Zhongdian Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Beijing Zhongdian Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Beijing Zhongdian Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.19.5 Beijing Zhongdian Recent Development
10.20 H2B2
10.20.1 H2B2 Corporation Information
10.20.2 H2B2 Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 H2B2 Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 H2B2 Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.20.5 H2B2 Recent Development
10.21 Elchemtech
10.21.1 Elchemtech Corporation Information
10.21.2 Elchemtech Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Elchemtech Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Elchemtech Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.21.5 Elchemtech Recent Development
10.22 Asahi Kasei
10.22.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information
10.22.2 Asahi Kasei Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Asahi Kasei Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Asahi Kasei Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.22.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development
10.23 Verde LLC
10.23.1 Verde LLC Corporation Information
10.23.2 Verde LLC Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Verde LLC Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Verde LLC Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.23.5 Verde LLC Recent Development
10.24 Thyssenkrupp
10.24.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information
10.24.2 Thyssenkrupp Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Thyssenkrupp Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Thyssenkrupp Water Electrolysis Products Offered
10.24.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Water Electrolysis Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Water Electrolysis Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Water Electrolysis Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Water Electrolysis Distributors
12.3 Water Electrolysis Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
