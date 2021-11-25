Water Electrolysis Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Proton On-Site, Hydrogenics

“

The report titled Global Water Electrolysis Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water Electrolysis market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water Electrolysis market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water Electrolysis market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Electrolysis market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Electrolysis report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Electrolysis report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Electrolysis market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Electrolysis market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Electrolysis market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Electrolysis market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Electrolysis market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

718th Research Institute of CSIC, Proton On-Site, Hydrogenics, Teledyne Energy Systems, Suzhou Jingli, McPhy, TianJin Mainland, Siemens, Nel Hydrogen, Toshiba, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment, Areva H2gen, ITM Power, Idroenergy Spa, Erredue SpA, Kobelco Eco-Solutions, ShaanXi HuaQin, EM Solution, Beijing Zhongdian, H2B2, Elchemtech, Asahi Kasei, Verde LLC, Thyssenkrupp

Market Segmentation by Product:

Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

PEM Electroliser



Market Segmentation by Application:

Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

Power to Gas

Others



The Water Electrolysis Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Electrolysis market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Electrolysis market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Electrolysis market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Electrolysis industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Electrolysis market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Electrolysis market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Electrolysis market?

Table of Contents:

1 Water Electrolysis Market Overview

1.1 Water Electrolysis Product Overview

1.2 Water Electrolysis Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

1.2.2 PEM Electroliser

1.3 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Water Electrolysis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Water Electrolysis Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Water Electrolysis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Water Electrolysis Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Water Electrolysis Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Water Electrolysis Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Water Electrolysis Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Water Electrolysis Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Water Electrolysis Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water Electrolysis Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Water Electrolysis Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Water Electrolysis as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Water Electrolysis Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Water Electrolysis Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Water Electrolysis Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Water Electrolysis Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Water Electrolysis Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Water Electrolysis Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Water Electrolysis by Application

4.1 Water Electrolysis Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Power Plants

4.1.2 Steel Plant

4.1.3 Electronics and Photovoltaics

4.1.4 Industrial Gases

4.1.5 Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

4.1.6 Power to Gas

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Water Electrolysis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Water Electrolysis Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Water Electrolysis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Water Electrolysis by Country

5.1 North America Water Electrolysis Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Water Electrolysis Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Water Electrolysis by Country

6.1 Europe Water Electrolysis Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Water Electrolysis by Country

8.1 Latin America Water Electrolysis Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Water Electrolysis Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water Electrolysis Business

10.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC

10.1.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC Corporation Information

10.1.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 718th Research Institute of CSIC Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.1.5 718th Research Institute of CSIC Recent Development

10.2 Proton On-Site

10.2.1 Proton On-Site Corporation Information

10.2.2 Proton On-Site Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Proton On-Site Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Proton On-Site Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.2.5 Proton On-Site Recent Development

10.3 Hydrogenics

10.3.1 Hydrogenics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hydrogenics Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Hydrogenics Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Hydrogenics Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.3.5 Hydrogenics Recent Development

10.4 Teledyne Energy Systems

10.4.1 Teledyne Energy Systems Corporation Information

10.4.2 Teledyne Energy Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.4.5 Teledyne Energy Systems Recent Development

10.5 Suzhou Jingli

10.5.1 Suzhou Jingli Corporation Information

10.5.2 Suzhou Jingli Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.5.5 Suzhou Jingli Recent Development

10.6 McPhy

10.6.1 McPhy Corporation Information

10.6.2 McPhy Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 McPhy Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 McPhy Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.6.5 McPhy Recent Development

10.7 TianJin Mainland

10.7.1 TianJin Mainland Corporation Information

10.7.2 TianJin Mainland Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 TianJin Mainland Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 TianJin Mainland Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.7.5 TianJin Mainland Recent Development

10.8 Siemens

10.8.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.8.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Siemens Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Siemens Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.8.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.9 Nel Hydrogen

10.9.1 Nel Hydrogen Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nel Hydrogen Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.9.5 Nel Hydrogen Recent Development

10.10 Toshiba

10.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.10.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Toshiba Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Toshiba Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.11 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

10.11.1 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Corporation Information

10.11.2 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.11.5 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Recent Development

10.12 Areva H2gen

10.12.1 Areva H2gen Corporation Information

10.12.2 Areva H2gen Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Areva H2gen Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Areva H2gen Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.12.5 Areva H2gen Recent Development

10.13 ITM Power

10.13.1 ITM Power Corporation Information

10.13.2 ITM Power Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 ITM Power Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 ITM Power Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.13.5 ITM Power Recent Development

10.14 Idroenergy Spa

10.14.1 Idroenergy Spa Corporation Information

10.14.2 Idroenergy Spa Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Idroenergy Spa Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Idroenergy Spa Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.14.5 Idroenergy Spa Recent Development

10.15 Erredue SpA

10.15.1 Erredue SpA Corporation Information

10.15.2 Erredue SpA Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Erredue SpA Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Erredue SpA Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.15.5 Erredue SpA Recent Development

10.16 Kobelco Eco-Solutions

10.16.1 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Corporation Information

10.16.2 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.16.5 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Recent Development

10.17 ShaanXi HuaQin

10.17.1 ShaanXi HuaQin Corporation Information

10.17.2 ShaanXi HuaQin Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 ShaanXi HuaQin Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 ShaanXi HuaQin Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.17.5 ShaanXi HuaQin Recent Development

10.18 EM Solution

10.18.1 EM Solution Corporation Information

10.18.2 EM Solution Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 EM Solution Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 EM Solution Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.18.5 EM Solution Recent Development

10.19 Beijing Zhongdian

10.19.1 Beijing Zhongdian Corporation Information

10.19.2 Beijing Zhongdian Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Beijing Zhongdian Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Beijing Zhongdian Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.19.5 Beijing Zhongdian Recent Development

10.20 H2B2

10.20.1 H2B2 Corporation Information

10.20.2 H2B2 Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 H2B2 Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 H2B2 Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.20.5 H2B2 Recent Development

10.21 Elchemtech

10.21.1 Elchemtech Corporation Information

10.21.2 Elchemtech Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Elchemtech Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Elchemtech Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.21.5 Elchemtech Recent Development

10.22 Asahi Kasei

10.22.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

10.22.2 Asahi Kasei Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Asahi Kasei Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Asahi Kasei Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.22.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

10.23 Verde LLC

10.23.1 Verde LLC Corporation Information

10.23.2 Verde LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Verde LLC Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Verde LLC Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.23.5 Verde LLC Recent Development

10.24 Thyssenkrupp

10.24.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information

10.24.2 Thyssenkrupp Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Thyssenkrupp Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Thyssenkrupp Water Electrolysis Products Offered

10.24.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Water Electrolysis Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Water Electrolysis Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Water Electrolysis Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Water Electrolysis Distributors

12.3 Water Electrolysis Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

