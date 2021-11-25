Dyes Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Archroma, Huntsman, Kiri Industries

“

The report titled Global Dyes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Dyes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Dyes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Dyes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Dyes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Dyes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dyes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dyes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dyes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dyes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dyes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dyes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Archroma, Huntsman, Kiri Industries, Nippon Kayaku, Kyung-In, Colourtex, Jay Chemicals, Everlight Chemical, CHT Group, Bodal Chemical, Sumitomo, Eksoy, Aarti Industries Ltd, Osaka Godo, Setas, Atul, Anand International, LonSen, Runtu, Jihua Group, Yabang, ANOKY, Jiangsu Jinji Industrial, Zhejiang Yide Chemical, YaBuLai Dyestuff, OHYOUNG, Taiwan Jeanwan, Oriental Giant Dye & Chemical, Roha

Market Segmentation by Product:

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat Dyes

Acid Dyes

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Textile

Leather

Industrial

Others



The Dyes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dyes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dyes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dyes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Dyes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Dyes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Dyes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dyes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Dyes Market Overview

1.1 Dyes Product Overview

1.2 Dyes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Disperse Dyes

1.2.2 Reactive Dyes

1.2.3 Sulfur Dyes

1.2.4 Vat Dyes

1.2.5 Acid Dyes

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Dyes Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Dyes Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Dyes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Dyes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Dyes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Dyes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Dyes Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Dyes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Dyes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Dyes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Dyes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Dyes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Dyes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Dyes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Dyes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Dyes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Dyes Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Dyes Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Dyes Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Dyes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Dyes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Dyes Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Dyes Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Dyes as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Dyes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Dyes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Dyes Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Dyes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Dyes Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Dyes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Dyes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Dyes Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Dyes Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Dyes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Dyes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Dyes Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Dyes by Application

4.1 Dyes Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Textile

4.1.2 Leather

4.1.3 Industrial

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Dyes Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Dyes Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Dyes Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Dyes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Dyes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Dyes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Dyes Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Dyes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Dyes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Dyes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Dyes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Dyes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Dyes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Dyes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Dyes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Dyes by Country

5.1 North America Dyes Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Dyes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Dyes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Dyes Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Dyes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Dyes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Dyes by Country

6.1 Europe Dyes Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Dyes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Dyes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Dyes Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Dyes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Dyes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Dyes by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Dyes Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Dyes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Dyes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Dyes Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dyes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dyes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Dyes by Country

8.1 Latin America Dyes Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Dyes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Dyes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Dyes Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Dyes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Dyes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Dyes by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Dyes Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dyes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dyes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Dyes Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Dyes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Dyes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Dyes Business

10.1 Archroma

10.1.1 Archroma Corporation Information

10.1.2 Archroma Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Archroma Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Archroma Dyes Products Offered

10.1.5 Archroma Recent Development

10.2 Huntsman

10.2.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

10.2.2 Huntsman Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Huntsman Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Huntsman Dyes Products Offered

10.2.5 Huntsman Recent Development

10.3 Kiri Industries

10.3.1 Kiri Industries Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kiri Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Kiri Industries Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Kiri Industries Dyes Products Offered

10.3.5 Kiri Industries Recent Development

10.4 Nippon Kayaku

10.4.1 Nippon Kayaku Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nippon Kayaku Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Nippon Kayaku Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Nippon Kayaku Dyes Products Offered

10.4.5 Nippon Kayaku Recent Development

10.5 Kyung-In

10.5.1 Kyung-In Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kyung-In Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Kyung-In Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Kyung-In Dyes Products Offered

10.5.5 Kyung-In Recent Development

10.6 Colourtex

10.6.1 Colourtex Corporation Information

10.6.2 Colourtex Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Colourtex Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Colourtex Dyes Products Offered

10.6.5 Colourtex Recent Development

10.7 Jay Chemicals

10.7.1 Jay Chemicals Corporation Information

10.7.2 Jay Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Jay Chemicals Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Jay Chemicals Dyes Products Offered

10.7.5 Jay Chemicals Recent Development

10.8 Everlight Chemical

10.8.1 Everlight Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Everlight Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Everlight Chemical Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Everlight Chemical Dyes Products Offered

10.8.5 Everlight Chemical Recent Development

10.9 CHT Group

10.9.1 CHT Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 CHT Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 CHT Group Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 CHT Group Dyes Products Offered

10.9.5 CHT Group Recent Development

10.10 Bodal Chemical

10.10.1 Bodal Chemical Corporation Information

10.10.2 Bodal Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Bodal Chemical Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Bodal Chemical Dyes Products Offered

10.10.5 Bodal Chemical Recent Development

10.11 Sumitomo

10.11.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sumitomo Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Sumitomo Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Sumitomo Dyes Products Offered

10.11.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

10.12 Eksoy

10.12.1 Eksoy Corporation Information

10.12.2 Eksoy Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Eksoy Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Eksoy Dyes Products Offered

10.12.5 Eksoy Recent Development

10.13 Aarti Industries Ltd

10.13.1 Aarti Industries Ltd Corporation Information

10.13.2 Aarti Industries Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Aarti Industries Ltd Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Aarti Industries Ltd Dyes Products Offered

10.13.5 Aarti Industries Ltd Recent Development

10.14 Osaka Godo

10.14.1 Osaka Godo Corporation Information

10.14.2 Osaka Godo Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Osaka Godo Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Osaka Godo Dyes Products Offered

10.14.5 Osaka Godo Recent Development

10.15 Setas

10.15.1 Setas Corporation Information

10.15.2 Setas Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Setas Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Setas Dyes Products Offered

10.15.5 Setas Recent Development

10.16 Atul

10.16.1 Atul Corporation Information

10.16.2 Atul Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Atul Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Atul Dyes Products Offered

10.16.5 Atul Recent Development

10.17 Anand International

10.17.1 Anand International Corporation Information

10.17.2 Anand International Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Anand International Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Anand International Dyes Products Offered

10.17.5 Anand International Recent Development

10.18 LonSen

10.18.1 LonSen Corporation Information

10.18.2 LonSen Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 LonSen Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 LonSen Dyes Products Offered

10.18.5 LonSen Recent Development

10.19 Runtu

10.19.1 Runtu Corporation Information

10.19.2 Runtu Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Runtu Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Runtu Dyes Products Offered

10.19.5 Runtu Recent Development

10.20 Jihua Group

10.20.1 Jihua Group Corporation Information

10.20.2 Jihua Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Jihua Group Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Jihua Group Dyes Products Offered

10.20.5 Jihua Group Recent Development

10.21 Yabang

10.21.1 Yabang Corporation Information

10.21.2 Yabang Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Yabang Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Yabang Dyes Products Offered

10.21.5 Yabang Recent Development

10.22 ANOKY

10.22.1 ANOKY Corporation Information

10.22.2 ANOKY Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 ANOKY Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 ANOKY Dyes Products Offered

10.22.5 ANOKY Recent Development

10.23 Jiangsu Jinji Industrial

10.23.1 Jiangsu Jinji Industrial Corporation Information

10.23.2 Jiangsu Jinji Industrial Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Jiangsu Jinji Industrial Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Jiangsu Jinji Industrial Dyes Products Offered

10.23.5 Jiangsu Jinji Industrial Recent Development

10.24 Zhejiang Yide Chemical

10.24.1 Zhejiang Yide Chemical Corporation Information

10.24.2 Zhejiang Yide Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Zhejiang Yide Chemical Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Zhejiang Yide Chemical Dyes Products Offered

10.24.5 Zhejiang Yide Chemical Recent Development

10.25 YaBuLai Dyestuff

10.25.1 YaBuLai Dyestuff Corporation Information

10.25.2 YaBuLai Dyestuff Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 YaBuLai Dyestuff Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 YaBuLai Dyestuff Dyes Products Offered

10.25.5 YaBuLai Dyestuff Recent Development

10.26 OHYOUNG

10.26.1 OHYOUNG Corporation Information

10.26.2 OHYOUNG Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 OHYOUNG Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 OHYOUNG Dyes Products Offered

10.26.5 OHYOUNG Recent Development

10.27 Taiwan Jeanwan

10.27.1 Taiwan Jeanwan Corporation Information

10.27.2 Taiwan Jeanwan Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Taiwan Jeanwan Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Taiwan Jeanwan Dyes Products Offered

10.27.5 Taiwan Jeanwan Recent Development

10.28 Oriental Giant Dye & Chemical

10.28.1 Oriental Giant Dye & Chemical Corporation Information

10.28.2 Oriental Giant Dye & Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Oriental Giant Dye & Chemical Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Oriental Giant Dye & Chemical Dyes Products Offered

10.28.5 Oriental Giant Dye & Chemical Recent Development

10.29 Roha

10.29.1 Roha Corporation Information

10.29.2 Roha Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Roha Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Roha Dyes Products Offered

10.29.5 Roha Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Dyes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Dyes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Dyes Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Dyes Distributors

12.3 Dyes Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”