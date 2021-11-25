Marine VHF Radio Market Growth Analysis, Business Demand, Trends, Forecast by 2027 | Leading Players like: | Icom Inc., Standard Horizon (Yaesu), Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners )

“

The report titled Global Marine VHF Radio Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Marine VHF Radio market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Marine VHF Radio market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Marine VHF Radio market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Marine VHF Radio market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Marine VHF Radio report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Marine VHF Radio report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Marine VHF Radio market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Marine VHF Radio market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Marine VHF Radio market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Marine VHF Radio market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Marine VHF Radio market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Icom Inc., Standard Horizon (Yaesu), Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ), Uniden, Raymarine (FLIR Systems), Entel Group, JVCKENWOOD, Jotron, Navico, SAILOR (Satcom Global), Furuno, Fujian Feitong Communication Technology, Recent

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fixed-Mount

Handheld



Market Segmentation by Application:

Fishery

Transport

Leisure and Recreation

Others



The Marine VHF Radio Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Marine VHF Radio market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Marine VHF Radio market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Marine VHF Radio market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Marine VHF Radio industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Marine VHF Radio market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Marine VHF Radio market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Marine VHF Radio market?

Table of Contents:

1 Marine VHF Radio Market Overview

1.1 Marine VHF Radio Product Overview

1.2 Marine VHF Radio Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fixed-Mount

1.2.2 Handheld

1.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Marine VHF Radio Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Marine VHF Radio Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Marine VHF Radio Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Marine VHF Radio Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Marine VHF Radio Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Marine VHF Radio Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Marine VHF Radio Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Marine VHF Radio as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Marine VHF Radio Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Marine VHF Radio Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Marine VHF Radio Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Marine VHF Radio by End User

4.1 Marine VHF Radio Market Segment by End User

4.1.1 Fishery

4.1.2 Transport

4.1.3 Leisure and Recreation

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size by End User

4.2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size Overview by End User (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Historic Market Size Review by End User (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown in Volume, by End User (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown in Value, by End User (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Average Selling Price (ASP) by End User (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Forecasted Market Size by End User (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown in Volume, by End User (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown in Value, by End User (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Average Selling Price (ASP) by End User (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by End User

4.3.1 North America Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Marine VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)

5 North America Marine VHF Radio by Country

5.1 North America Marine VHF Radio Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Marine VHF Radio Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Marine VHF Radio Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Marine VHF Radio Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Marine VHF Radio Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Marine VHF Radio Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Marine VHF Radio by Country

6.1 Europe Marine VHF Radio Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Marine VHF Radio Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Marine VHF Radio Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Marine VHF Radio Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Marine VHF Radio Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Marine VHF Radio Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Marine VHF Radio by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Marine VHF Radio Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Marine VHF Radio Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Marine VHF Radio Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Marine VHF Radio Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Marine VHF Radio Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Marine VHF Radio Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Marine VHF Radio by Country

8.1 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Marine VHF Radio by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Marine VHF Radio Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Marine VHF Radio Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Marine VHF Radio Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Marine VHF Radio Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Marine VHF Radio Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Marine VHF Radio Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Marine VHF Radio Business

10.1 Icom Inc.

10.1.1 Icom Inc. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Icom Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Icom Inc. Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Icom Inc. Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

10.1.5 Icom Inc. Recent Development

10.2 Standard Horizon (Yaesu)

10.2.1 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

10.2.5 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Recent Development

10.3 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners )

10.3.1 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

10.3.5 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Recent Development

10.4 Uniden

10.4.1 Uniden Corporation Information

10.4.2 Uniden Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Uniden Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Uniden Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

10.4.5 Uniden Recent Development

10.5 Raymarine (FLIR Systems)

10.5.1 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

10.5.5 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Recent Development

10.6 Entel Group

10.6.1 Entel Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Entel Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Entel Group Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Entel Group Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

10.6.5 Entel Group Recent Development

10.7 JVCKENWOOD

10.7.1 JVCKENWOOD Corporation Information

10.7.2 JVCKENWOOD Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 JVCKENWOOD Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 JVCKENWOOD Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

10.7.5 JVCKENWOOD Recent Development

10.8 Jotron

10.8.1 Jotron Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jotron Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Jotron Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Jotron Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

10.8.5 Jotron Recent Development

10.9 Navico

10.9.1 Navico Corporation Information

10.9.2 Navico Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Navico Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Navico Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

10.9.5 Navico Recent Development

10.10 SAILOR (Satcom Global)

10.10.1 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Corporation Information

10.10.2 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

10.10.5 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Recent Development

10.11 Furuno

10.11.1 Furuno Corporation Information

10.11.2 Furuno Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Furuno Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Furuno Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

10.11.5 Furuno Recent Development

10.12 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology

10.12.1 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Corporation Information

10.12.2 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

10.12.5 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Recent Development

10.13 Recent

10.13.1 Recent Corporation Information

10.13.2 Recent Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Recent Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Recent Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

10.13.5 Recent Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Marine VHF Radio Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Marine VHF Radio Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Marine VHF Radio Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Marine VHF Radio Distributors

12.3 Marine VHF Radio Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

