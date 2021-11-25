Construction Adhesive Market Size 2021 and Strategic Assessment – Among Top Players: | Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika

“

The report titled Global Construction Adhesive Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Construction Adhesive market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Construction Adhesive market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Construction Adhesive market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Construction Adhesive market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The Construction Adhesive report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Construction Adhesive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Construction Adhesive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Construction Adhesive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Construction Adhesive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Construction Adhesive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Construction Adhesive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika, DOW CORNING, Bostik, LORD Corp., Wacker Chemie AG, ITW, 3M, Huntsman, ThreeBond, Avery Dennison, Ashland, Franklin International, Momentive, Dymax, Dap, Permabond, Beijing Comens, Chengdu Guibao, Huitian, Dupont

Market Segmentation by Product:

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Acetate

Epoxy

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Construction Adhesive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Construction Adhesive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Construction Adhesive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Construction Adhesive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Construction Adhesive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Construction Adhesive market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Construction Adhesive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Construction Adhesive market?

Table of Contents:

1 Construction Adhesive Market Overview

1.1 Construction Adhesive Product Overview

1.2 Construction Adhesive Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Acrylic

1.2.2 Polyurethane

1.2.3 Polyvinyl Acetate

1.2.4 Epoxy

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Construction Adhesive Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Construction Adhesive Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Construction Adhesive Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Construction Adhesive Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Construction Adhesive Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Construction Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Construction Adhesive Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Construction Adhesive Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Construction Adhesive Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Construction Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Construction Adhesive Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Construction Adhesive Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Construction Adhesive Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Construction Adhesive Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Construction Adhesive Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Construction Adhesive Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Construction Adhesive Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Construction Adhesive Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Construction Adhesive Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Construction Adhesive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Construction Adhesive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Construction Adhesive Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Construction Adhesive Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Construction Adhesive as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Construction Adhesive Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Construction Adhesive Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Construction Adhesive Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Construction Adhesive Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Construction Adhesive Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Construction Adhesive Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Construction Adhesive Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Construction Adhesive Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Construction Adhesive Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Construction Adhesive Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Construction Adhesive Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Construction Adhesive Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Construction Adhesive by Application

4.1 Construction Adhesive Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Construction Adhesive Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Construction Adhesive Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Construction Adhesive Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Construction Adhesive Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Construction Adhesive Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Construction Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Construction Adhesive Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Construction Adhesive Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Construction Adhesive Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Construction Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Construction Adhesive Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Construction Adhesive Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Construction Adhesive Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Construction Adhesive Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Construction Adhesive Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Construction Adhesive by Country

5.1 North America Construction Adhesive Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Construction Adhesive Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Construction Adhesive Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Construction Adhesive Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Construction Adhesive Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Construction Adhesive Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Construction Adhesive by Country

6.1 Europe Construction Adhesive Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Construction Adhesive Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Construction Adhesive Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Construction Adhesive Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Construction Adhesive Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Construction Adhesive Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Construction Adhesive by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Adhesive Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Adhesive Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Construction Adhesive Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Construction Adhesive Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Adhesive Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Construction Adhesive Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Construction Adhesive by Country

8.1 Latin America Construction Adhesive Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Construction Adhesive Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Construction Adhesive Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Construction Adhesive Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Construction Adhesive Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Construction Adhesive Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Construction Adhesive by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Adhesive Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Adhesive Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Adhesive Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Adhesive Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Adhesive Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Adhesive Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Construction Adhesive Business

10.1 Henkel

10.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Henkel Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Henkel Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.2 H.B. Fuller

10.2.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

10.2.2 H.B. Fuller Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 H.B. Fuller Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 H.B. Fuller Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.2.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

10.3 Sika

10.3.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sika Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sika Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.3.5 Sika Recent Development

10.4 DOW CORNING

10.4.1 DOW CORNING Corporation Information

10.4.2 DOW CORNING Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 DOW CORNING Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 DOW CORNING Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.4.5 DOW CORNING Recent Development

10.5 Bostik

10.5.1 Bostik Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bostik Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Bostik Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Bostik Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.5.5 Bostik Recent Development

10.6 LORD Corp.

10.6.1 LORD Corp. Corporation Information

10.6.2 LORD Corp. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 LORD Corp. Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 LORD Corp. Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.6.5 LORD Corp. Recent Development

10.7 Wacker Chemie AG

10.7.1 Wacker Chemie AG Corporation Information

10.7.2 Wacker Chemie AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Wacker Chemie AG Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Wacker Chemie AG Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.7.5 Wacker Chemie AG Recent Development

10.8 ITW

10.8.1 ITW Corporation Information

10.8.2 ITW Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 ITW Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 ITW Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.8.5 ITW Recent Development

10.9 3M

10.9.1 3M Corporation Information

10.9.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 3M Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 3M Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.9.5 3M Recent Development

10.10 Huntsman

10.10.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

10.10.2 Huntsman Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Huntsman Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Huntsman Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.10.5 Huntsman Recent Development

10.11 ThreeBond

10.11.1 ThreeBond Corporation Information

10.11.2 ThreeBond Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 ThreeBond Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 ThreeBond Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.11.5 ThreeBond Recent Development

10.12 Avery Dennison

10.12.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

10.12.2 Avery Dennison Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Avery Dennison Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Avery Dennison Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.12.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

10.13 Ashland

10.13.1 Ashland Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ashland Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Ashland Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Ashland Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.13.5 Ashland Recent Development

10.14 Franklin International

10.14.1 Franklin International Corporation Information

10.14.2 Franklin International Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Franklin International Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Franklin International Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.14.5 Franklin International Recent Development

10.15 Momentive

10.15.1 Momentive Corporation Information

10.15.2 Momentive Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Momentive Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Momentive Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.15.5 Momentive Recent Development

10.16 Dymax

10.16.1 Dymax Corporation Information

10.16.2 Dymax Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Dymax Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Dymax Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.16.5 Dymax Recent Development

10.17 Dap

10.17.1 Dap Corporation Information

10.17.2 Dap Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Dap Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Dap Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.17.5 Dap Recent Development

10.18 Permabond

10.18.1 Permabond Corporation Information

10.18.2 Permabond Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Permabond Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Permabond Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.18.5 Permabond Recent Development

10.19 Beijing Comens

10.19.1 Beijing Comens Corporation Information

10.19.2 Beijing Comens Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Beijing Comens Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Beijing Comens Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.19.5 Beijing Comens Recent Development

10.20 Chengdu Guibao

10.20.1 Chengdu Guibao Corporation Information

10.20.2 Chengdu Guibao Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Chengdu Guibao Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Chengdu Guibao Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.20.5 Chengdu Guibao Recent Development

10.21 Huitian

10.21.1 Huitian Corporation Information

10.21.2 Huitian Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Huitian Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Huitian Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.21.5 Huitian Recent Development

10.22 Dupont

10.22.1 Dupont Corporation Information

10.22.2 Dupont Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Dupont Construction Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Dupont Construction Adhesive Products Offered

10.22.5 Dupont Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Construction Adhesive Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Construction Adhesive Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Construction Adhesive Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Construction Adhesive Distributors

12.3 Construction Adhesive Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”