Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market [2021-2027] In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics & Emerging Growth Factors with Prominent Key Players | Teradyne, Advantest, LTX-Credence

The report titled Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automated Test Equipment (ATE) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Teradyne, Advantest, LTX-Credence, Cohu, Chroma, SPEA, Averna, Shibasoku, ChangChuan, Macrotest, Huafeng, PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wafer Testing

Package Testing



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging and Testing & Wafer Foundry

IDM



The Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automated Test Equipment (ATE) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Overview

1.1 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Product Overview

1.2 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wafer Testing

1.2.2 Package Testing

1.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automated Test Equipment (ATE) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) by Application

4.1 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Packaging and Testing & Wafer Foundry

4.1.2 IDM

4.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) by Country

5.1 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) by Country

6.1 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) by Country

8.1 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Business

10.1 Teradyne

10.1.1 Teradyne Corporation Information

10.1.2 Teradyne Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Teradyne Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Teradyne Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

10.1.5 Teradyne Recent Development

10.2 Advantest

10.2.1 Advantest Corporation Information

10.2.2 Advantest Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Advantest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Advantest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

10.2.5 Advantest Recent Development

10.3 LTX-Credence

10.3.1 LTX-Credence Corporation Information

10.3.2 LTX-Credence Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 LTX-Credence Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 LTX-Credence Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

10.3.5 LTX-Credence Recent Development

10.4 Cohu

10.4.1 Cohu Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cohu Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Cohu Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Cohu Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

10.4.5 Cohu Recent Development

10.5 Chroma

10.5.1 Chroma Corporation Information

10.5.2 Chroma Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Chroma Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Chroma Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

10.5.5 Chroma Recent Development

10.6 SPEA

10.6.1 SPEA Corporation Information

10.6.2 SPEA Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 SPEA Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 SPEA Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

10.6.5 SPEA Recent Development

10.7 Averna

10.7.1 Averna Corporation Information

10.7.2 Averna Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Averna Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Averna Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

10.7.5 Averna Recent Development

10.8 Shibasoku

10.8.1 Shibasoku Corporation Information

10.8.2 Shibasoku Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Shibasoku Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Shibasoku Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

10.8.5 Shibasoku Recent Development

10.9 ChangChuan

10.9.1 ChangChuan Corporation Information

10.9.2 ChangChuan Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 ChangChuan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 ChangChuan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

10.9.5 ChangChuan Recent Development

10.10 Macrotest

10.10.1 Macrotest Corporation Information

10.10.2 Macrotest Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Macrotest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Macrotest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

10.10.5 Macrotest Recent Development

10.11 Huafeng

10.11.1 Huafeng Corporation Information

10.11.2 Huafeng Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Huafeng Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Huafeng Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

10.11.5 Huafeng Recent Development

10.12 PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd

10.12.1 PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd Corporation Information

10.12.2 PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

10.12.5 PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Distributors

12.3 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

