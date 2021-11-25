Valves Market Emerging Technology, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast till 2027| | Emerson, IMI, Kitz Group

“
The report titled Global Valves Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Valves market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Valves market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Valves market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Emerson, IMI, Kitz Group, Flowserve, GE, Crane Company, Metso, Cameron (Schlumberger), KSB Group, Velan, NEWAY, SANHUA, YUANDA VALVE, Watts Water Technologies, Honeywell International, Inc., Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, AVK Group, Circor Energy, Johnson Controls, DunAn, Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd, SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC, SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP, CHAODA, DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD, BTL, JIANGSU SHENTONG, WEFLO, Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd., Parker Hannifin
Market Segmentation by Product:
Ball Valves
Gate Valves
Butterfly Valves
Globe Valves
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Water Treatment
Oil & Gas
Power Generation
Chemical
Others
The Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Valves market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Valves industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Valves market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Valves market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Valves market?
Table of Contents:
1 Valves Market Overview
1.1 Valves Product Overview
1.2 Valves Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Ball Valves
1.2.2 Gate Valves
1.2.3 Butterfly Valves
1.2.4 Globe Valves
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Valves Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Valves Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Valves Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Valves Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Valves Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Valves Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Valves Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Valves Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Valves Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Valves Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Valves Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Valves Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Valves Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Valves as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Valves Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Valves Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Valves Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Valves Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Valves Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Valves Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Valves Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Valves Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Valves Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Valves Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Valves by Application
4.1 Valves Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Water Treatment
4.1.2 Oil & Gas
4.1.3 Power Generation
4.1.4 Chemical
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Valves Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Valves Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Valves Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Valves Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Valves Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Valves Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Valves by Country
5.1 North America Valves Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Valves by Country
6.1 Europe Valves Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Valves by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Valves Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Valves Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Valves Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Valves Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Valves by Country
8.1 Latin America Valves Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Valves by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Valves Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Valves Business
10.1 Emerson
10.1.1 Emerson Corporation Information
10.1.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Emerson Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Emerson Valves Products Offered
10.1.5 Emerson Recent Development
10.2 IMI
10.2.1 IMI Corporation Information
10.2.2 IMI Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 IMI Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 IMI Valves Products Offered
10.2.5 IMI Recent Development
10.3 Kitz Group
10.3.1 Kitz Group Corporation Information
10.3.2 Kitz Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Kitz Group Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Kitz Group Valves Products Offered
10.3.5 Kitz Group Recent Development
10.4 Flowserve
10.4.1 Flowserve Corporation Information
10.4.2 Flowserve Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Flowserve Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Flowserve Valves Products Offered
10.4.5 Flowserve Recent Development
10.5 GE
10.5.1 GE Corporation Information
10.5.2 GE Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 GE Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 GE Valves Products Offered
10.5.5 GE Recent Development
10.6 Crane Company
10.6.1 Crane Company Corporation Information
10.6.2 Crane Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Crane Company Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Crane Company Valves Products Offered
10.6.5 Crane Company Recent Development
10.7 Metso
10.7.1 Metso Corporation Information
10.7.2 Metso Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Metso Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Metso Valves Products Offered
10.7.5 Metso Recent Development
10.8 Cameron (Schlumberger)
10.8.1 Cameron (Schlumberger) Corporation Information
10.8.2 Cameron (Schlumberger) Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Cameron (Schlumberger) Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Cameron (Schlumberger) Valves Products Offered
10.8.5 Cameron (Schlumberger) Recent Development
10.9 KSB Group
10.9.1 KSB Group Corporation Information
10.9.2 KSB Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 KSB Group Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 KSB Group Valves Products Offered
10.9.5 KSB Group Recent Development
10.10 Velan
10.10.1 Velan Corporation Information
10.10.2 Velan Introduction and Business Overview
10.10.3 Velan Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Velan Valves Products Offered
10.10.5 Velan Recent Development
10.11 NEWAY
10.11.1 NEWAY Corporation Information
10.11.2 NEWAY Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 NEWAY Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 NEWAY Valves Products Offered
10.11.5 NEWAY Recent Development
10.12 SANHUA
10.12.1 SANHUA Corporation Information
10.12.2 SANHUA Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 SANHUA Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 SANHUA Valves Products Offered
10.12.5 SANHUA Recent Development
10.13 YUANDA VALVE
10.13.1 YUANDA VALVE Corporation Information
10.13.2 YUANDA VALVE Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 YUANDA VALVE Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 YUANDA VALVE Valves Products Offered
10.13.5 YUANDA VALVE Recent Development
10.14 Watts Water Technologies
10.14.1 Watts Water Technologies Corporation Information
10.14.2 Watts Water Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Watts Water Technologies Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Watts Water Technologies Valves Products Offered
10.14.5 Watts Water Technologies Recent Development
10.15 Honeywell International, Inc.
10.15.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Corporation Information
10.15.2 Honeywell International, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Honeywell International, Inc. Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Honeywell International, Inc. Valves Products Offered
10.15.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Development
10.16 Bürkert Fluid Control Systems
10.16.1 Bürkert Fluid Control Systems Corporation Information
10.16.2 Bürkert Fluid Control Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Bürkert Fluid Control Systems Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Bürkert Fluid Control Systems Valves Products Offered
10.16.5 Bürkert Fluid Control Systems Recent Development
10.17 AVK Group
10.17.1 AVK Group Corporation Information
10.17.2 AVK Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 AVK Group Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 AVK Group Valves Products Offered
10.17.5 AVK Group Recent Development
10.18 Circor Energy
10.18.1 Circor Energy Corporation Information
10.18.2 Circor Energy Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Circor Energy Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Circor Energy Valves Products Offered
10.18.5 Circor Energy Recent Development
10.19 Johnson Controls
10.19.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information
10.19.2 Johnson Controls Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Johnson Controls Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Johnson Controls Valves Products Offered
10.19.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
10.20 DunAn
10.20.1 DunAn Corporation Information
10.20.2 DunAn Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 DunAn Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 DunAn Valves Products Offered
10.20.5 DunAn Recent Development
10.21 Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd
10.21.1 Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd Corporation Information
10.21.2 Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd Valves Products Offered
10.21.5 Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd Recent Development
10.22 SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC
10.22.1 SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC Corporation Information
10.22.2 SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC Valves Products Offered
10.22.5 SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC Recent Development
10.23 SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP
10.23.1 SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP Corporation Information
10.23.2 SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP Valves Products Offered
10.23.5 SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP Recent Development
10.24 CHAODA
10.24.1 CHAODA Corporation Information
10.24.2 CHAODA Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 CHAODA Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 CHAODA Valves Products Offered
10.24.5 CHAODA Recent Development
10.25 DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD
10.25.1 DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD Corporation Information
10.25.2 DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD Valves Products Offered
10.25.5 DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD Recent Development
10.26 BTL
10.26.1 BTL Corporation Information
10.26.2 BTL Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 BTL Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 BTL Valves Products Offered
10.26.5 BTL Recent Development
10.27 JIANGSU SHENTONG
10.27.1 JIANGSU SHENTONG Corporation Information
10.27.2 JIANGSU SHENTONG Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 JIANGSU SHENTONG Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 JIANGSU SHENTONG Valves Products Offered
10.27.5 JIANGSU SHENTONG Recent Development
10.28 WEFLO
10.28.1 WEFLO Corporation Information
10.28.2 WEFLO Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 WEFLO Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 WEFLO Valves Products Offered
10.28.5 WEFLO Recent Development
10.29 Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd.
10.29.1 Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
10.29.2 Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd. Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd. Valves Products Offered
10.29.5 Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd. Recent Development
10.30 Parker Hannifin
10.30.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information
10.30.2 Parker Hannifin Introduction and Business Overview
10.30.3 Parker Hannifin Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.30.4 Parker Hannifin Valves Products Offered
10.30.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Valves Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Valves Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Valves Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Valves Distributors
12.3 Valves Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
