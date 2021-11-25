Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecast Analysis

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test are point of care tests which are used for subjective detection of the reproductive hormones such as follicle stimulating hormone (FSH), Luteinising Hormone (LH) and Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) hormone. These kits are also helpful to detect the exact ovulation date or confirm the menopause in a women.

The Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growing demand for fast and self-contained tests, growth in incidence of infertility and gynecological disorders among the women, availability of decentralized tests over time consuming procedures of tests, increasing ages for first time pregnancy, technological advancements and innovations in products features such as smartphone app connectivity. Nevertheless, lack of efficacy in the product is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

top Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market companies

SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH (The Clearblue) Abbott bioMérieux SA Artron Laboratories Inc Accuquik™ Test Kits Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics Inc Oscar Medicare Pvt. Ltd ProovTest

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Segmentation

The global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market is segmented on the basis of product type, test type and distribution channel. Based on product type the market is segmented into Pregnancy Test Kits, Ovulation/Fertility Test Kits. Based on test type the market is segmented into FSH Urine Test, Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Urine Test, Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Hormone Blood Test, Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Hormone Urine Test. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Online Sales, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market – By Test Type

1.3.3 Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market – By Distribution Channel

1.3.4 Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. FERTILITY and PREGNANCY RAPID TEST KITS MARKET L and SCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. FERTILITY and PREGNANCY RAPID TEST KITS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS and RESTRAINTS

