Brake Drum Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Global “Brake Drum Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Brake Drum industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Brake Drum market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

The drum brake uses a set of brake shoes to stop the vehicle, by applying the force against the drum wall. Brake shoes expand outward to apply a force against the rotating drum wall. The surface of the brake shoes that acts against the drum wall is known as the brake lining, and it is generally made up of asbestos. Drum brakes are utilized on a large-scale in the automotive industry and are also known as internal expanding shoe brakes.

Demand for drum brakes for automotive is increasing due to the increasing production of vehicles. The drum brake for automotive is majorly used in the commercial vehicles as it is a highly cost-effective brake type. The expansion of the disc brake market in last few years has affected the drum brake market for automotive, as disc brakes are comparatively more efficient and require less maintenance. Most passenger vehicles utilize disc brakes for the front wheels and drum brakes are used for the rear wheels. Expansion of the disc brake market is expected to hamper the drum brake market for automotive during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Brake Drum Market

The global Brake Drum market is expected to maximize by the end of 2027, growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

ZF TRW

Mando Corporation

Akebono Brake Industry

Aisin Seiki

Continental

CBI

Nissin Kogyo

APG

Knorr-Bremse AG

XinYi

CCAG

TAIFENG

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Brake Drum Market by Types:

Leading Trailing Shoe Brake

Dual Two Trailing Shoe Brake

Dual Two Leading Shoe Brake

Brake Drum Market by Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The study objectives of Brake Drum Market report are:

To analyze and study the Brake Drum Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Brake Drum manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Detailed TOC of Global Brake Drum Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:

1 Brake Drum Market Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Brake Drum Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Type 1

1.2.3 Type 2

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Brake Drum Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Application 1

1.3.3 Application 2

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Brake Drum Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Brake Drum Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Brake Drum Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Brake Drum Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Brake Drum Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Brake Drum Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Brake Drum Market Trends

2.3.2 Brake Drum Market Drivers

2.3.3 Brake Drum Market Challenges

2.3.4 Brake Drum Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Brake Drum Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Brake Drum Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Brake Drum Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Brake Drum Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Brake Drum Revenue

3.4 Global Brake Drum Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Brake Drum Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Brake Drum Revenue in 2020

3.5 Brake Drum Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Brake Drum Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Brake Drum Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Brake Drum Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Brake Drum Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Brake Drum Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Brake Drum Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Brake Drum Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Brake Drum Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Brake Drum Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Brake Drum Market Size by Type

6.3 North America Brake Drum Market Size by Application

6.4 North America Brake Drum Market Size by Country

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Brake Drum Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Brake Drum Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Brake Drum Market Size by Application

7.4 Europe Brake Drum Market Size by Country

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Brake Drum Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Brake Drum Market Size by Type

8.3 Asia-Pacific Brake Drum Market Size by Application

8.4 Asia-Pacific Brake Drum Market Size by Country

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Company A

11.1.1 Company A Company Details

11.1.2 Company A Business Overview

11.1.3 Company A Brake Drum Introduction

11.1.4 Company A Revenue in Brake Drum Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Company A Recent Development

11.2 Company B

11.2.1 Company B Company Details

11.2.2 Company B Business Overview

11.2.3 Company B Brake Drum Introduction

11.2.4 Company B Revenue in Brake Drum Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Company B Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

