Air-dried Food Market (Covid-19) Outbreak: Size, Share Production and Consumption Analysis With Forecast To 2031

The rising demand for healthy food that can be stored over a longer period of time has proven to be a boon for the air-dried food market. Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent study has forecast the market to rise at an impressive pace, a trend which is expected to gather steam in response to increasing health consciousness among consumers.

Market surveys suggest, consumers are more willing than ever before to pay premium price for healthy food. Air drying food helps preserve its nutrients while extending the shelf-life without using any artificial additives. More generally speaking, it is a process of evaporation that helps rid moisture from food thus eliminating the risk of contamination due to bacteria, mold, or yeast.

Foray of novel and advanced packaging technologies is expected to facilitate expansion of the market. Some of the leading manufacturers are adopting these advanced techniques to air dry food and make them available at a commercial scale. Packaging also helps improving the longevity of the food item.

Dehydrating food is practiced in both household and commercial levels. Market today has several machines, both indigenous and high-end, available for dehydrating smaller quantities of food for home consumption. Commercially, some of the leading food producers use air drying techniques to manufacture ready-to-eat and ready-for-consumption packaged foods.

This is another chief driver of the market. According to FMI, despite their hectic lifestyle, consumers are looking for convenient food that have high nutritive value. Furthermore, awareness pertaining to health and wellness has made them wary about preservatives used in frozen or packaged food. This invariably creates a market, ready to accept the air drying technology that offers better convenience without compromising on the overall quality of food.

FMI in its recent report studies various factors impacting the trajectory of the air-dried food market. It covers factors driving growth and those restraining it. The report also uncovers hidden opportunities for market players. It offers key insights into the market. Some of these are:

Rising commercial application will give tailwinds to the growth witnessed in the air-dried food market

Coffee beans are expected to comprise leading market share in terms of products

Europe is expected to dominate the global market, however, demand from Asia Pacific is poised to surge considerably over the coming years

Air-dried fruits have become a highly popular and high-energy snacking option among consumers

Who is winning?

The global air-dried food market is characterized by the presence of numerous market players, which has rendered it fragmented. Therefore the market is witnessing frequent product launches besides strategic collaborations as companies aim at gaining competitive advantage. Evidently, they are also under pressure to maintain competitive pricing.

FMI profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global air-dried food market. These include DMH Ingredients, Inc., Dehydrates Inc., Berrifine A, La Frubense, BCFoods, Inc., Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd., Nestle S.A., FREEZE-DRY FOODS, HOWENIA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

Get Valuable Insights into Air-dried Food Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global air-dried food market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2020 and 2030. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market. On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder & granule, chunks & pieces, and flakes. In terms of end user, the market can be bifurcated between commercial and household sectors. Regionally, the market covers North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and ASEAN, and the Middle East and Africa

Air-dried Food Market: Key Research Findings

Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts impressive growth of the air-dried food market at over 7% CAGR between 2020 and 2030

Spurred by willingness among consumers to pay premium for convenience goods will enable market surpass a whopping US$ 93 Bn of worth by 2020

Advent of innovative packing technologies and materials will create incremental growth opportunities. Following this, the market will witness foray of wooden packaging and stand-up pouches

Based on form, powder and granules are likely to be in high demand and hold dominance in the global market

Coffee beans will continue dominating as the top product. Rising production of instant coffee and coffee powder will boost growth in the segment

Significant Contributions of the Report

Key Trends and Challenges: Detailed analysis on the ‘ins and outs’ of the market with qualitative research and quantitative insights

Recent Drivers and Opportunities: Detailed assessment on the key growth drivers, technological developments, and factors affecting the market over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis: Extensive research on each segment and sub-segment, compiled by expert research analysts of FMI

Regional Market Forecast: Thorough analysis of each regional market to provide market players with real-time data and reliable statistic to gain a competitive edge in the industry

Competitive Landscape: Comprehensive analysis on prominent players and new entrants eyeing to improve their revenue prospects in the industry

