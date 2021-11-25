Seed Treatment Materials Market- Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2031

The global seed treatment materials market size is anticipated to reach US$ 5.81 Bn by the end of 2030. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.9% between 2020 and 2030.

According to the report, heightened usage of commercial seeds by the farmers and influence on supply side by manufacturers to adopt more sustainable approaches are giving impetus to the seed treatment materials market.

The agriculture industry is exhibiting high demand for naturally grown foods that are free from traces of chemicals and other toxic residues. This will in turn create growth opportunities for the biological seed treatment materials market.

The report provides exhaustive overview of the seed treatment materials market. It covers prevailing trends, analysing growth drivers and potential restraints. The impact of various strategies adopted by the leading market players is studied as well in detail in the report.

It includes in-depth insights into the seed treatment materials market. Some of these are:

The estimated value of the market was at US$ 2.2 Bn in 2020

North America accounts for a dominant share in the seed treatment materials market.

Key players are likely to focus on establishing footprint across developing countries and acquiring small scale businesses to widen their reach in emerging markets

Seed treatment formulations to fortify seeds with multiple traits of protection, better yield, and resilience are some of the key strategies of market players

Use of Seed Treatment Materials Ensuring Consistent Income for Farmers

Owing to the changing lifestyles of consumers and emerging food trends, farmers are more inclined to grow high value crops, fruits, and vegetables. This has reduced crop rotation practices that were traditionally used for replenishing nutrients in the soil.

Seed coating materials contain ingredients such as zeolites, rhizobium, polyvinyl alcohol, and others that provide micronutrients and binding properties to seeds through coatings. These micronutrients help seeds to derive essential nutrients from the soil thus improving their overall yield.

The soil can, therefore, abide time to replenish itself with starter fertilizers coated on seeds and additional manure. Besides offering multiple benefits, seed treatment materials help seeds to germinate without completely relying on nutrients present in the soil. This is one of the chief factors duelling the demand for seed treatment materials in the farming community.

“The demand for seed treatment materials is expected to rise amidst the climate change as the treated seeds offer several advantages. Improvement in seed treatment materials can help farmers eliminate the use of pesticides. Using seed polymers and biologicals ensure environmental safety, while fostering cultivation in natural methods. Awareness regarding these benefits will create lucrative prospects for the market,” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Who is Winning?

Some of the key players operating in the seed treatment materials market are Bayer AG, Sumitomo Chemical, Evonik, Corteva Agriscience, Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, and Clariant Specialty Chemicals.

Due to the increasing competition, manufacturers are focusing on innovative seed formulations and setting up of sales and distribution channels. Besides this, some of the leading companies are focusing on entering into collaborations with regional/local manufacturers in the growing markets.

Get Valuable Insights into Seed Treatment Materials Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global seed treatment materials market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2020 and 2030. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market. In terms of coating type, the market can be segmented into seed film coatings, seed encrusting, and seed palleting. Based on applications, the market can be classified into seed polymers, colourants, binders & fillers, and seed biologicals. Regionally, the market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa.

Seed Treatment Materials Market Outlook & Key Findings

FMI forecasts the global seed treatment materials market to exhibit 9.9% CAGR between 2020 and 2030

Sustainability practices in agriculture to push adoption, resultantly the underlying opportunity in seed treatment material to increase at least two fold by 2030

Online portals and web applications, educating farmers about seeds and plant growth regulations are an extension of growth strategies adopted by market players

Certified commercial seeds offer 99% genetic purity hence preferred more by crop growers. Knowledge about the same will fuel demand for seed treatment material

Organic trends will enable growth in seed biologicals and polymers segments. Of these, seed polymers are expected to account for higher share in the global market.

