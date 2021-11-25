Non-GMO Food Products Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2029

Non-GMO food product market will witness a meteoric 12% CAGR during the forecast period (2019- 2029). The surging demand can be attributed to popular consumer trends such as plant-based and organic diets. Millennial consumers are educating themselves through online sources of information and expect manufacturers to produce food products that concur with that information. Rise of smart labels that facilitate instant access to product specific information is another factor that is propelling the growth for transparent non-GMO food manufacturers globally. The market is anticipated to cross a market value of US$ 3.4 Bn by the end of 2029.

Key Takeaways of non-GMO Food Product Market Study

Grains and Cereals will dominate market demand with a multiplying growth rate of 22% through the end of 2029.

Bakery & Confectionary products present gainful opportunities with a stupendous growth rate of 19% during the forecast period.

Dairy products is another segment that will register a CAGR of 16% from 2019 to 2029.

Indirect distribution channels will maintain share-wide and growth-wise dominance throughout the forecast period.

North America and Latin America collectively account for more than half of total market value. This can be attributed to the early adopting nature of North American countries and rising millennial population in Latin America.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11088

Global non-GMO food products market presents astounding growth opportunities between 2019 and 2029. Favorable consumers trends coupled with increasing government regulations and directive principles will facilitate manufacturers in production and marketing of non-GMO products. Market players stand a chance to attract, engage, and delight consumers by deploying advanced packaging and labelling technologies such as QR codes, RFID to disseminate favorable information to inquisitive consumers. -Says FMI Analyst

Consumer Preferences Shape Growth Trajectory

Increase in purchase potential and decrease in production costs is creating remunerative synergy in the market. This is fueled by advancements in packaging and labelling along with proactive consumer participation. Major players are investing in developing consumer communities that support long-term revenue generation. The non-GMO food products market is dependent on consumer awareness and prevalence of plant-based and vegan diets that require daily consumption of food products manufactured from non-genetically modified organisms.

Who’s Wining?

Competitive landscape in non-GMO food products market is fragmented with the presence of multinationals, niche-manufacturers, and SMEs. Major players that shape the global non-GMO food products market are Cargill, Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, General Mills Inc., Kraft Heinz, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Danone, Nestle S.A., The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Key players in the market are forging strategic partnerships that ensure sustained revenue prospects.

What does the future hold?

The future of non-GMO food product is horticulture advancements. With the help of technology market players must devise innovative energy efficient ways that will cater to the multiplying demand for non-GMO products that lies ahead. Manufacturers in the market stand to benefits from consumer groups that act as advocates for non-GMO products in their personal communities.

View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/non-gmo-food-products-market/table-of-content

Want to know more?

Future Market Insights has published a market research report on non-GMO Food Products market, which contains global industry analysis of 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. This report provides an unbiased analysis of the non-GMO food products market through three different segments – end-use product type, distribution channel, and region. The fertility supplements market report also provides demand trends and opportunities of different types across industry verticals, a comprehensive list of service providers in the market, various projects around the world, and a detailed overview of the parent market.

The report can answer the following questions:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Non-GMO Food industry.

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Non-GMO Food industry.

Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Non-GMO Food industry.

Different types and applications of Global Non-GMO Food industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2027 of Non-GMO Food industry.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Non-GMO Food industry.

SWOT analysis of Non-GMO Food industry.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Non-GMO Food industry.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com