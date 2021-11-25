Bioinformatics Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027|Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Illumina Inc (US)

QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Bioinformatics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Bioinformatics market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Bioinformatics market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Bioinformatics market.

The research report on the global Bioinformatics market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Bioinformatics market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Bioinformatics research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Bioinformatics market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Bioinformatics market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Bioinformatics market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Bioinformatics Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Bioinformatics market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Bioinformatics market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Bioinformatics Market Leading Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Illumina Inc (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Partek (US), BGI (China), Waters Corporation (US), Sophia Genetics (Switzerland), Wuxi NextCODE (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), DNASTAR (US)

Bioinformatics Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Bioinformatics market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Bioinformatics market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Bioinformatics Segmentation by Product

Knowledge Management Tools

Data Analysis Platforms Bioinformatics

Bioinformatics Segmentation by Application

Genomics

Chemoinformatics and Drug Design

Proteomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Others The



TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Bioinformatics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Knowledge Management Tools

1.2.3 Data Analysis Platforms

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bioinformatics Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Genomics

1.3.3 Chemoinformatics and Drug Design

1.3.4 Proteomics

1.3.5 Transcriptomics

1.3.6 Metabolomics

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Bioinformatics Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Bioinformatics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Bioinformatics Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Bioinformatics Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Bioinformatics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Bioinformatics Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Bioinformatics Market Trends

2.3.2 Bioinformatics Market Drivers

2.3.3 Bioinformatics Market Challenges

2.3.4 Bioinformatics Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Bioinformatics Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Bioinformatics Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Bioinformatics Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Bioinformatics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bioinformatics Revenue

3.4 Global Bioinformatics Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Bioinformatics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bioinformatics Revenue in 2020

3.5 Bioinformatics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Bioinformatics Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Bioinformatics Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Bioinformatics Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Bioinformatics Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Bioinformatics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Bioinformatics Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Bioinformatics Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Bioinformatics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Bioinformatics Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Bioinformatics Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Bioinformatics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Bioinformatics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Bioinformatics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Bioinformatics Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Bioinformatics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Bioinformatics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Bioinformatics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Bioinformatics Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Bioinformatics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Bioinformatics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bioinformatics Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Bioinformatics Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Bioinformatics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Bioinformatics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Bioinformatics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Bioinformatics Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Bioinformatics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Bioinformatics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Bioinformatics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Bioinformatics Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Bioinformatics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Bioinformatics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bioinformatics Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Bioinformatics Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Bioinformatics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Bioinformatics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Bioinformatics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Bioinformatics Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Bioinformatics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Bioinformatics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Bioinformatics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Bioinformatics Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Bioinformatics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Bioinformatics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Bioinformatics Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Bioinformatics Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Bioinformatics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Bioinformatics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Bioinformatics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Bioinformatics Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Bioinformatics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Bioinformatics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Bioinformatics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Bioinformatics Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Bioinformatics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Bioinformatics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Company Details

11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Business Overview

11.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Bioinformatics Introduction

11.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Revenue in Bioinformatics Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Recent Development

11.2 Agilent Technologies (US)

11.2.1 Agilent Technologies (US) Company Details

11.2.2 Agilent Technologies (US) Business Overview

11.2.3 Agilent Technologies (US) Bioinformatics Introduction

11.2.4 Agilent Technologies (US) Revenue in Bioinformatics Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Agilent Technologies (US) Recent Development

11.3 Illumina Inc (US)

11.3.1 Illumina Inc (US) Company Details

11.3.2 Illumina Inc (US) Business Overview

11.3.3 Illumina Inc (US) Bioinformatics Introduction

11.3.4 Illumina Inc (US) Revenue in Bioinformatics Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Illumina Inc (US) Recent Development

11.4 QIAGEN (Netherlands)

11.4.1 QIAGEN (Netherlands) Company Details

11.4.2 QIAGEN (Netherlands) Business Overview

11.4.3 QIAGEN (Netherlands) Bioinformatics Introduction

11.4.4 QIAGEN (Netherlands) Revenue in Bioinformatics Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 QIAGEN (Netherlands) Recent Development

11.5 Partek (US)

11.5.1 Partek (US) Company Details

11.5.2 Partek (US) Business Overview

11.5.3 Partek (US) Bioinformatics Introduction

11.5.4 Partek (US) Revenue in Bioinformatics Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Partek (US) Recent Development

11.6 BGI (China)

11.6.1 BGI (China) Company Details

11.6.2 BGI (China) Business Overview

11.6.3 BGI (China) Bioinformatics Introduction

11.6.4 BGI (China) Revenue in Bioinformatics Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 BGI (China) Recent Development

11.7 Waters Corporation (US)

11.7.1 Waters Corporation (US) Company Details

11.7.2 Waters Corporation (US) Business Overview

11.7.3 Waters Corporation (US) Bioinformatics Introduction

11.7.4 Waters Corporation (US) Revenue in Bioinformatics Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Waters Corporation (US) Recent Development

11.8 Sophia Genetics (Switzerland)

11.8.1 Sophia Genetics (Switzerland) Company Details

11.8.2 Sophia Genetics (Switzerland) Business Overview

11.8.3 Sophia Genetics (Switzerland) Bioinformatics Introduction

11.8.4 Sophia Genetics (Switzerland) Revenue in Bioinformatics Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Sophia Genetics (Switzerland) Recent Development

11.9 Wuxi NextCODE (China)

11.9.1 Wuxi NextCODE (China) Company Details

11.9.2 Wuxi NextCODE (China) Business Overview

11.9.3 Wuxi NextCODE (China) Bioinformatics Introduction

11.9.4 Wuxi NextCODE (China) Revenue in Bioinformatics Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Wuxi NextCODE (China) Recent Development

11.10 Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

11.10.1 Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg) Company Details

11.10.2 Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg) Business Overview

11.10.3 Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg) Bioinformatics Introduction

11.10.4 Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg) Revenue in Bioinformatics Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg) Recent Development

11.11 DNASTAR (US)

11.11.1 DNASTAR (US) Company Details

11.11.2 DNASTAR (US) Business Overview

11.11.3 DNASTAR (US) Bioinformatics Introduction

11.11.4 DNASTAR (US) Revenue in Bioinformatics Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 DNASTAR (US) Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

