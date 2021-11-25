Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2021 – Industry Growth, Analysis, Size and Share to 2027

The biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market was valued at US$ 13,727.13 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 25,497.26 million by 2027.

Driving factors of the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market are increasing trend of outsourcing among pharmaceuticals companies and elevating demand for biologics. However, growing competition in biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry is hindering the growth of the market.

The contract manufacturing organization (CMO) offers numerous benefits, including reducing investments in facilities and drug development costs, to pharmaceutical companies, thereby improving net cash flow. Outsourcing is cheaper and increases the efficiency of manufacturing processes. Also, it allows pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to redirect resources to other areas. A few years ago, the CMO industry was a niche service market, offering additional manufacturing capacity or specific services to pharmaceutical companies. Presently, many pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies outsource various services from early-stage drug development to commercial-scale manufacturing. As the pharmaceuticals industry is shifting from large-scale production to more niche and targeted therapies (personalized medicine), the demand for flexible operational capabilities, production scales, and multiple-product operations is leading to the rise in inclination toward CMOs.

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.reporthive.com/request_sample/2270883

The global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market is segmented into product and services. The biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market, by product, is segmented into biologics and biosimilars. The biologics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the biosimilar segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on services, the market is segmented into development process, final dosage operations, and final packaging. The development process held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas analytical and quality control segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Some of the essential primary and secondary sources included in the report are The Pharma & Biopharma Outsourcing Association (PBOA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing – Market Landscape Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market – Industry Dynamics Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market – Global Analysis Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis – By Material Type Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market – By Application Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market – Geographic Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

For more customization, connect with us at @ https://www.reporthive.com/request_customization/2270883

Why Report Hive Research:

Report Hive Research delivers strategic market research reports, statistical surveys, industry analysis and forecast data on products and services, markets and companies. Our clientele ranges mix of global business leaders, government organizations, SME’s, individuals and Start-ups, top management consulting firms, universities, etc. Our library of 700,000 + reports targets high growth emerging markets in the USA, Europe Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific covering industries like IT, Telecom, Semiconductor, Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Energy and Power, Manufacturing, Automotive and Transportation, Food and Beverages, etc.

Contact Us:

Report Hive Research

D 101, Sainath Nagar, Vadgaon Sheri,

Pune, Maharashtra – 411014 India

Website: https://www.reporthive.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 312-604-7084