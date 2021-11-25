Telehandlers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.41% during 2020–2027 to account for US$ 7,312.8 million by 2027

The global telehandlers market was valued at US$ 6,106.4 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.41% during 2020–2027 to account for US$ 7,312.8 million by 2027.

The growth of infrastructural projects and development of the urban industry are fueling the demand for construction equipment within the construction industry. On the account of rising infrastructural projects globally, the need for equipment integrated with sophisticated technologies is growing to ensure a higher level of productivity. Developing countries, such as China and India, are witnessing an upsurge in their construction industry owing to rising disposable incomes, government support, and high economic development rate. As per the PwC report on “Global Construction 2030,” the construction output volume will reach US$ 15.5 trillion by 2030. Under this, China, the US, and India are projected to lead the growth owing to driving factors mentioned above. North American, European, and Asian mining and construction equipment industries are expected to be dependent on hydraulic excavators, telehandlers, and backhoe loaders. Therefore, rising construction, infrastructure, and mining industry across the world will drive the demand for more advanced construction equipment, including telehandlers, during the forecast period. Thus, boost the telehandlers market during the forecast period.

Apart from the construction industry, the agriculture industry plays an essential role in stimulating the demand for telehandlers in the market. The US, China, India, and Brazil are among the prominent countries indulged in agricultural activities. In India, agricultural activities are the major source of livelihood because of diverse agro-climatic conditions and vast agricultural land that motivate the cultivation of different crops, and therefore, the demand for advanced machinery for agricultural activities is high. In the agriculture industry, the common applications of telehandler are bucket grab, moving loads to/from places that are inaccessible for a conventional machine. Telehandlers have the potential to reach into the high-sided trailer directly. Owing to the role played by telehandlers in the agriculture industry, its demand is likely to propel.

The presence of fast-growing countries, rising technology adoption, development of electric telehandlers, and booming agricultural activities are among the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of telehandlers in APAC. Other developing regions such as MEA and SAM are also projected to grow at a steady pace owing to the increasing government initiatives to further enhance the economy of the region with the adoption of advanced technologies across various industries.

The telehandlers market is segmented into type, propulsion type, lift height, lift capacity, end users, and geography. Based on business model, the telehandlers market is further segmented into compact telehandler, high-lift telehandler, and high-load telehandler. Based on propulsion type, the telehandlers market is further segmented into hybrid, electric, and combustion. Based on lift height, the telehandlers market is further segmented into below 5 meter, 5–15 meter, and above 15 meter. Based on lift capacity, the telehandlers market is further segmented into below 3 tons, 3–10 tons, and above 10 tons. Based on end users, the market is further segmented into construction, agriculture, mining, forestry, and others. Geographically, the telehandlers market is fragmented into five regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The well-established market players operating in the telehandlers market include AB Volvo; Bobcat Company; Caterpillar Inc.; CNH Industrial N.V.; Hauloutte Group; JLG Industries, Inc.; Komatsu Ltd.; Liebherr Group; Manitou BF; and Terex Corporation.

The overall global telehandlers market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global telehandlers market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the telehandlers market based on all the segmentations provided for the global regions. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the telehandlers industry.

