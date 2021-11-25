Drain Cleaning Equipment Market 2021 Business Trends, Regional Study, Size, Share, Industry Profit Growth and Global Segments by Forecast to 2027

The drain cleaning equipment market was valued at US$ 1.72 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 2.92 billion by 2027.

According to data available at the United Nations, the African region is poised to witness a substantial increase in its population, especially the sub-Sahara African region, which is expected to double its population by 2050. As a result, the region has attracted notable investments from various leading enterprises as well as countries as the region is expected to emerge as a hub due to its considerably large young population by later forecast period compared to China and India. For instance, the Chinese government has made several significant investments in Africa, focusing on the development of various critical commercial infrastructure, which is anticipated to support its growing demand from different industries. Additionally, the African region is expected to witness a swift rise in the number of commercial and residential infrastructure, which is, in turn, expected to propel the demand for numerous drain cleaning equipment during the coming few years. Thus, providing numerous profitable business opportunities for drain cleaning equipment market players.

The advancement of technology has broadened the scope for technology adoption in rain cleaning equipment and subsequently facilitated the development of sophisticated devices that assist in numerous drain cleaning, maintenance, and inspection activities. For instance, technology-driven drain cleaning equipment and products such as push rod cameras, locating equipment, and other drain inspection tools have greatly simplified the drain cleaning activities compared with conventional methods. Moreover, the continuous integration of smart technologies toward the development of innovative and improved drain cleaning equipment could offer a sustainable competitive advantage for the manufacturers and provide numerous lucrative business growth opportunities during the coming years.

In our drain cleaning equipment market study, we have segmented the drain cleaning equipment market, by product type, into hand tools, sink machine, sectional machines, drum/continuous cable machine, rodders, push rod camera, locating equipment, flexible shaft machine, and jetters. Also, based on power source, the drain cleaning equipment market is categorized into a hand-operated, fuel-operated, gas-powered, and electric-powered. The end-user segmentation for drain cleaning equipment market includes professional and Do-it-Yourself (D-I-Y) subsegments. Furthermore, based on sales channel, the global drain cleaning equipment is classified into online, retail, and distributor. Finally, based on region, the global drain cleaning equipment market is fragmented into five regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The well-established market players operating in the drain cleaning equipment market include RIDGID; Spartan Tools; Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc.; Aussie Pumps; Goodway Technologies; and Nilfisk.

The overall global drain cleaning equipment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global drain cleaning equipment market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the drain cleaning equipment market based on all the segmentations provided for the global regions. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in drain cleaning equipment.

