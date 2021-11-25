Push to Talk Market 2021 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2027

The global push-to-talk (PTT) market was valued US$ 21,382.4 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 55.011.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2020–2027.

PTT is an instant one-to-one or one-to-group mobile voice communication method that works on half-duplex communication; it does not involve protracted dialing, ringing, and answering steps as that of a regular phone call. PTT allows one person to speak at a time and facilitates floor communication. Advancements in PTT systems and services enable them to exhibit enhanced capabilities. High efficiency of mobile voice communication, which is not available in any other communication tool, is the key benefit of these devices.

The PTT devices are mostly used in air traffic telecom systems, police radios, cellular systems, etc. The government, public safety, manufacturing, and construction sectors, among others, are the key adopters of these devices. The PTT applications use 2G, 2.5G, 3G, 4G, and 5G network spectra. These applications are run on land mobile radio, integrated digital enhanced network, broadband PTT, and mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT). Land mobile radio is the first technology developed for PTT communication, and it is widely used worldwide. It consists of portable radio and base stations that transmit communication signals received from one party to another. The key advantages of land mobile radio are high durability and reliability, ease of use, and direct mode capability.

North America is anticipated to offer ample opportunities to the PTT market players; this is mainly ascribed to the existence of widespread communication technologies as well as the world’s leading telecom service providers and PTT-over-cellular (PoC) solution providers—including AT&T, Motorola Solutions, and Verizon Wireless—in the region. With the growing use of mobile devices, the need of PoCs has also increased. Also, PoC has observed stable adoption rate in the region owing to the availability of 4G LTE networks. The surge in the cases of natural disasters, criminal activities, and cross-border terrorism are among the crucial factors driving the necessity for public safety, which in turn is increasing the demand for PTT solutions and services in the region.

In March 2020, Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions launched Honeywell Smart Talk software, which is a unified communication solution that enables mobile workers’ to better collaborate with each other. The new solution empowers workers to make voice over internet protocol calls, have PTT conversations, and send instant messages.

The global PTT market has been segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, network type, and end user. Based on component, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on enterprise size, the market has been segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on network type, the PTT market has been segmented into land mobile radio, and cellular. The market has been segmented on the basis of end user into government and defense, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, construction, manufacturing, and others.

The global PTT market has also been analyzed on basis of five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The major players profiled in the global PTT market are AT&T Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Sprint Corporation, Telstra Corporation Limited, Motorola Solutions Inc., Tait Communications, Iridium Communications Inc, and BCE Inc.

The overall PTT market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the PTT market with respects to all the segments. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the PTT industry.

