Volumetric Video Market 2021 Business Trends, Regional Study, Size, Share, Industry Profit Growth and Global Segments by Forecast to 2027

The global volumetric video market was valued at US$ 1.42 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% during 2020–2027 to reach US$ 8.47 billion by 2027.

The rising applications of volumetric videos in diverse end-user industries is offering lucrative opportunities to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing AR/VR applications paired with the propagation of content delivery devices as well as use of 3D or 360° content in the entertainment industry is preopening the demand for volumetric videos. Also, the growing attractiveness of sports events and rising demand for improved match viewing experience are the crucial factors bolstering players to innovate and develop products in line with viewers’ preferences.

Globally, the volumetric video market is experiencing an intense growth driving factors such as growing demand for 360° content in the entertainment sector and increasing demand for enhanced sports viewing experience. However, high cost related to producing volumetric video is anticipated to hinder the market for same in the coming years. In addition, the growing high potential of volumetric video in videoconferencing, as well as increasing usage of volumetric video technology in different applications, is forecasted to impact the growth of the volumetric video market. North America held the largest share of the volumetric video market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2020–2027. Europe and APAC held the second and third position in the global volumetric video market, respectively, in 2019.

The overall volumetric video market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the volumetric video market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global volumetric video market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in volumetric video.

