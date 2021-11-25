Battery Testing Equipment Market Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 4.7% | Global Growth, Development, Revenue, Future Analysis, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2027

The battery testing equipment market was valued at US$ 452.40 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 653.71 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Increasing developments in electronics industry is a major driver for the global battery testing equipment market. Rising adoption of internet coupled with smartphone usage is expected to increase the demand for portable power sources. This demands the integration of batteries, such as silicon battery—an ideal choice for electronic gadgets, for enhanced energy storage. At present, smartphones with lightweight and innovative features are preferred by consumers across the world.

Leading Battery Testing Equipment Market Players:

Arbin Instruments

Century Yuasa Batteries Pty Ltd

CHAUVIN ARNOUX

Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc.

DV Power

Extech Instruments

Megger Group Limited

Midtronics, Inc.

Storage Battery Systems, LLC

Xiamen Tmax Battery Equipment Limited

The segments and sub-section of Battery Testing Equipment market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

by Product Type (Portable Battery Testing Equipment, Stationary Battery Testing Equipment); Application (Module Testing, Cell Testing, Pack Testing); End-User (Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductor, Telecom, Healthcare, Energy and Utility, Others)

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

