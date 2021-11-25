5G Chipset Market Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 41.0% | Global Growth, Development, Revenue, Future Analysis, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2027

The 5G chipset market is estimated to account US$ 1.03 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 22.86 Bn by 2027.

The adoption of smartphones adoption continues to globally expand. This is fueled by the multimode 3G/4G LTE connectivity, robust mobile processors, advanced features of multimedia, and superior location awareness capabilities, among other features. Approximately, 1.5 billion smartphones were shipped in 2017, globally; which is consistent year-over-year. Most of the growth is projected in the emerging regions, where smartphones account for approximately 70% of the total handset shipments.

The segments and sub-section of 5G Chipset market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

by Type (Operation Frequency (Sub-6 GHz, Between 26 and 39 GHz, Above 39 GHz)); Product (Devices, Customer Premises Equipment, and Network Infrastructure Equipment); End-User (Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Building Automation, 5G Chipset, Consumer Electronics, Public Safety & Surveillance)

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

