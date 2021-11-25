Tax Software Market: 2021 Global Size, Trends, Investments, Share, Leading Players, Merger, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, And Industry Forecast To 2027

The global tax software market accounted for US$10.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2020–2027 to reach US$ 24.8 billion by 2027.

The tax software is incorporated with various other software, such as customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and reporting applications; also, the tax software performs calculations and generates reports. Tax software solutions offer real-time business visibility through its easy to create reports. Wide-ranging tax reporting and analysis across several businesses are increasing swiftly. To manage all the tax-related reports, organizations are embracing tax software. Due to the growing demand for cloud-based technology in various industries, they are widely adopting cloud-based tax software as it mitigates the time to process and is also cost-effective.

The tax software market operates in a highly fragmented and competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continue to broaden its addressable market by expanding its current offerings and diversifying its client base, all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups and established companies across the world. Several companies in the value chain are acquiring other players in the market to maintain their position in the market and provide efficient services to its customers. For instance, in September 2019, Wealthsimple Inc., a Canada-based online investment management company, acquired SimpleTax, a tax return software firm based in Canada, which is engaged in preparing and filing tax returns. Significant number of tax software providers are based in North America, mainly in the US. However, the market is penetrating at a high rate in APAC.

The key companies profiled in the tax software market include Avalara Inc.; Chetu, Inc.; Drake Software; H & R Block; Intuit Inc.; Sage Group PLC; Thomson Reuters Corporation; Vertex, Inc.; Wolters Kluwer N.V.; and Xero Limited. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year-on-year.

The tax software market has been segmented on the basis of business model, education level and geography. Based on of business model, the tax software market is further segmented into revenue share, hybrid, and fee for service. Based on education level, the tax software market is further segmented into under graduate, post graduate, professional certifications, and others. Geographically, the tax software market is fragmented into five regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The well-established market players operating in the tax software market include 2U, Inc.; Academic Partnerships; Apollidon, Bisk Education, Inc.; Blackboard Inc.; Keypath Education; Noodle Partners; Online Education Services (OES); Pearson Education; and Wiley Education Services.

The overall global tax software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global tax software market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the tax software market based on all the segmentation provided for the global region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in tax software.

Table of Contents

Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Tax Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

Tax Software Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Digitization Fuelling Overall Growth of Tax Systems

5.1.2 Retail Sector Continue to Stimulate Tax Software Demand

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Cyberattacks

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Use of Blockchain Technology

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Enhancing Business Processes in Various Industries

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and restraints

….

