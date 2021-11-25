Playout Solutions Market 2021 Global Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Industry Forecast to 2027

The global playout solutions market was valued at US$ 884.1 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 1,719.2 million by 2027.

There are a few structural changes in the media and broadcast industry that are positively impacting the market growth for playout solutions. As a part of evolution in the television segment, broadcasters are opting for innovative technologies to respond rapidly to commercial opportunities. Industries demand innovative technologies for high-quality display and flexible content management based on metadata. Playout solutions are implemented in broadcasting advanced transmission of TV channels or radio content. The playout solution market is segmented into component and application. Based on component, the market is further segmented into hardware, software, and service. Broadcasters rely on dedicated types of equipment such as video servers, mixers, keyboards, subtitle inserters, voiceover boxes, monitors and controllers for video effects. The playout software solutions are versatile and flexible enough to display any type of file format. The playout solution makers also provide different types of services to their users such as monitoring the solution. Playout capabilities include digital streaming and 24×7 control of channels having SD, 4K, and HD with their technical assistance. The manufacturers of the playout solution offer content via satellite, fiber, and IP to satellite and cable providers worldwide. The playout solution market is witnessing a lucrative growth owing to the increasing demand for personalized broadcast services across the world. Additionally, the rising demand for cloud-based playout solutions is driving the market at the global level.

Based on application, the global playout solutions market is segmented into sports, news, entertainment, fashion & lifestyle, and others. The entertainment segment held the largest share of the global playout solutions market in 2018, while the sports segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. For the entertainment industry, manufacturers such as Encompass produce a linear channel automatically with SCTE messages, marking the beginning and end of the program section and advertising, along with the inclusion of high-quality metadata. It also allows frame correct source file output such as AVOD, SVOD, Live-to-VOD and digital ad insertion. Dynamic process and workflow automation allow users to monitor content more efficiently and reach more customers with reduced overall costs. Companies such as Amazon Web Services, Netflix, and Amazon Prime video solutions focus on delivering good content to give viewers a great user experience for broadcast playout, OTT, etc. Also, the sports channel applications (apps) developed by the playout makers help in managing sport channels. These playout software help in catering applications such as game score board. Flexible playout solutions provide complete channel automation to completely broadcast one or two matches simultaneously, along with graphical details, advertisements, and multisource import data. Growing interest of young population toward different sports and growing number of sport channels globally are driving the growth of the sport segment and also influencing the market for playout solutions.

The global playout solutions market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa. In 2018, North America held the largest share of the global playout solutions market, followed by Europe. The US is one of the major countries dominating the playout solutions market in North America, followed by Canada. The playout solutions market in the US is estimated to be the largest. Presence of enormous companies that offers playout solutions and strong media coverage and broadcasting, increased sales and installation of television across the country are among the various driving factors accelerating the growth of the market in the country.

Amagi, Evertz Microsystems, BroadStream Solutions, Harmonic Inc., Belden Inc., Imagine Communications, Pebble Beach Systems, Pixel Power, PlayBox Technology, and Florical Systems are among the few players present in global playout solutions market.

The overall global playout solutions market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global playout solutions market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in playout solutions.

