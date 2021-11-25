Urban Air Mobility Market is projected to reach US$ 1,019.5 million by 2034; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2026 to 2034

The global urban air mobility market is likely to be accounted for US$ 662.5 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 1,019.5 million by 2034; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2026 to 2034.

Several companies are planning to use UAMs to deliver their products to the customers. One of the major pilot projects was carried out by Amazon in the US. The company announced its first project in 2013, since then Amazon has overcome several hurdles and is closer to start drone delivery in the near future. In 2017, the company attempted its first successful demo delivery through drones in the US. To support this, the Federal Government of the US has launched a 3-year pilot program for creating “innovation-zones” to test drones across the US. The pilot program is aimed at spurring the development of the UAM last-mile delivery industry.

The purpose of several e-commerce companies, tech companies, restaurant chains, and retailers involving themselves in autonomous delivery deployment is not just to provide enhanced convenience to the customers but also to help these companies attain significant savings in comparison to traditional package delivery—provided the UAM last-mile delivery service comes out as a feasible option, both in terms of safety and reliability. The current scenario possesses hurdles related to safety; however, with advancements in technology and significant investments by companies in drone technology, the governments will relax its regulations for drone delivery. Thus, delivery drones are anticipated to offer a significant opportunity to the market of UAVs in the near future, which will support the growth of the urban air mobility market.

Government bodies in various regions are realizing that all businesses, irrespective of their size or scale, need more assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak. Like 2008 financial crisis, the COVID-19 crisis is impacting the business operation of both public and private companies.

The market for urban air mobility is segmented into platform, operation, and geography. Based on platform, the urban air mobility market is further segmented into air taxi, aerial passenger vehicle, cargo aerial vehicle, and air ambulance. Based on operation, the urban air mobility market is further segmented into piloted and autonomous. Geographically, the urban air mobility market is fragmented into North America, Europe, and RoW.

The well-established players operating in the urban air mobility market include Airbus SAS.; Aurora Flight Sciences; Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc.; Bell Textron Inc.; EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd; EmbraerX; Jaunt Air Mobility LLC; Kitty Hawk; Moog Inc.; and Volocopter GmbH.

The overall global urban air mobility market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global urban air mobility market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the urban air mobility market based on all the segmentation provided for the global regions. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in urban air mobility.

