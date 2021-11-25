Organ Preservation Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2027|Paragonix Technologies, 21st Century Medicine, Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH

QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Organ Preservation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Organ Preservation market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Organ Preservation market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Organ Preservation market.

Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3854558/global-organ-preservation-market

The research report on the global Organ Preservation market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Organ Preservation market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Organ Preservation research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Organ Preservation market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Organ Preservation market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Organ Preservation market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Organ Preservation Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Organ Preservation market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Organ Preservation market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Enquire for customization in Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3854558/global-organ-preservation-market

Organ Preservation Market Leading Players

Paragonix Technologies, 21st Century Medicine, Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH, Essential Pharmaceuticals, Lifeline Scientific, Preservation Solutions, Xvivo Perfusion, Transmedics, Organox, Bridge to Life, Waters Medical Systems

Organ Preservation Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Organ Preservation market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Organ Preservation market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Organ Preservation Segmentation by Product

Organ preservation is the supply line for organ transplantation. Currently, the liver, pancreas, and kidney can be successfully preserved for up to two days by flushing the organs with the University of Wisconsin (UW) organ preservation solution and storing them at hypothermia (0-5 degree C). The UW solution is effective because it uses a number of cell impermeant agents (lactobionic acid, raffinose, hydroxyethyl starch) that prevent the cells from swelling during cold ischemic storage. Market Snapshot A recently published report by QY Research, titled “Global Organ Preservation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022” gives an overview of the overall Organ Preservation market. This section sheds light on key impact-rendering drivers and constraints that are impacting the growth. It permits users to understand the different shortcomings and how they may hamper the development afterward. This segment is considered to be one of the most crucial segments of the report as it helps readers comprehend the impact of various macro and microeconomic factors on development. The role of various sectors, including small-scale and large-scale, in the expansion has also been discussed in the report. Additionally, the industry experts have put forth the current trends and prospects, which are likely to aid the growth in the upcoming years. The global Organ Preservation market size is projected to reach US$ 251.4 million by 2027, from US$ 159.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027. Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak This section of the report has explored the overall status of the Covid scenario and has offered valuable insights into the changes in supply chain disruption, fluctuations in demand, etc. The analysts have also focused on the key measures that the companies are opting to withstand the harsh scenario. Segmental Analysis The report has been segmented into product and application segments. The researchers have documented all the products present today in the Organ Preservation market. They have also shed light on the new product innovations and launches by the key players. In the segmental analysis, the analysts have provided revenue forecast figures based on type and application for the period 2016-2027. They have also discussed about the growth rate and potential of each segment for the period 2016-2027. Organ Preservation Breakdown Data by Technology

Static Cold Storage

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion Organ Preservation

Organ Preservation Segmentation by Application

Kidneys

Liver

Lung

Heart

Others The



Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/49f6734a1b23557d9595edf59c94125c,0,1,global-organ-preservation-market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Organ Preservation Market Size Growth Rate by Technology: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Static Cold Storage

1.2.3 Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

1.2.4 Normothermic Machine Perfusion

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Organ Preservation Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Kidneys

1.3.3 Liver

1.3.4 Lung

1.3.5 Heart

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Organ Preservation Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Organ Preservation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Organ Preservation Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Organ Preservation Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Organ Preservation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Organ Preservation Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Organ Preservation Market Trends

2.3.2 Organ Preservation Market Drivers

2.3.3 Organ Preservation Market Challenges

2.3.4 Organ Preservation Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Organ Preservation Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Organ Preservation Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Organ Preservation Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Organ Preservation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Organ Preservation Revenue

3.4 Global Organ Preservation Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Organ Preservation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Organ Preservation Revenue in 2020

3.5 Organ Preservation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Organ Preservation Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Organ Preservation Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Organ Preservation Breakdown Data by Technology

4.1 Global Organ Preservation Historic Market Size by Technology (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Organ Preservation Forecasted Market Size by Technology (2022-2027) 5 Organ Preservation Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Organ Preservation Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Organ Preservation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Organ Preservation Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology

6.2.1 North America Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Organ Preservation Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Organ Preservation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Organ Preservation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Organ Preservation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Organ Preservation Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Organ Preservation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Organ Preservation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Organ Preservation Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology

7.2.1 Europe Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Organ Preservation Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Organ Preservation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Organ Preservation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Organ Preservation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Organ Preservation Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Organ Preservation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Organ Preservation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Organ Preservation Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Organ Preservation Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Organ Preservation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Organ Preservation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Organ Preservation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Organ Preservation Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Organ Preservation Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Organ Preservation Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Organ Preservation Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology

9.2.1 Latin America Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Organ Preservation Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Organ Preservation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Organ Preservation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Organ Preservation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Organ Preservation Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Organ Preservation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Organ Preservation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Organ Preservation Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Organ Preservation Market Size by Technology (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Organ Preservation Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Organ Preservation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Organ Preservation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Organ Preservation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Organ Preservation Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Organ Preservation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Organ Preservation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Paragonix Technologies

11.1.1 Paragonix Technologies Company Details

11.1.2 Paragonix Technologies Business Overview

11.1.3 Paragonix Technologies Organ Preservation Introduction

11.1.4 Paragonix Technologies Revenue in Organ Preservation Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Paragonix Technologies Recent Development

11.2 21st Century Medicine

11.2.1 21st Century Medicine Company Details

11.2.2 21st Century Medicine Business Overview

11.2.3 21st Century Medicine Organ Preservation Introduction

11.2.4 21st Century Medicine Revenue in Organ Preservation Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 21st Century Medicine Recent Development

11.3 Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH

11.3.1 Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH Company Details

11.3.2 Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH Business Overview

11.3.3 Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH Organ Preservation Introduction

11.3.4 Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH Revenue in Organ Preservation Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH Recent Development

11.4 Essential Pharmaceuticals

11.4.1 Essential Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.4.2 Essential Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

11.4.3 Essential Pharmaceuticals Organ Preservation Introduction

11.4.4 Essential Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Organ Preservation Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Essential Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.5 Lifeline Scientific

11.5.1 Lifeline Scientific Company Details

11.5.2 Lifeline Scientific Business Overview

11.5.3 Lifeline Scientific Organ Preservation Introduction

11.5.4 Lifeline Scientific Revenue in Organ Preservation Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Lifeline Scientific Recent Development

11.6 Preservation Solutions

11.6.1 Preservation Solutions Company Details

11.6.2 Preservation Solutions Business Overview

11.6.3 Preservation Solutions Organ Preservation Introduction

11.6.4 Preservation Solutions Revenue in Organ Preservation Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Preservation Solutions Recent Development

11.7 Xvivo Perfusion

11.7.1 Xvivo Perfusion Company Details

11.7.2 Xvivo Perfusion Business Overview

11.7.3 Xvivo Perfusion Organ Preservation Introduction

11.7.4 Xvivo Perfusion Revenue in Organ Preservation Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Xvivo Perfusion Recent Development

11.8 Transmedics

11.8.1 Transmedics Company Details

11.8.2 Transmedics Business Overview

11.8.3 Transmedics Organ Preservation Introduction

11.8.4 Transmedics Revenue in Organ Preservation Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Transmedics Recent Development

11.9 Organox

11.9.1 Organox Company Details

11.9.2 Organox Business Overview

11.9.3 Organox Organ Preservation Introduction

11.9.4 Organox Revenue in Organ Preservation Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Organox Recent Development

11.10 Bridge to Life

11.10.1 Bridge to Life Company Details

11.10.2 Bridge to Life Business Overview

11.10.3 Bridge to Life Organ Preservation Introduction

11.10.4 Bridge to Life Revenue in Organ Preservation Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Bridge to Life Recent Development

11.11 Waters Medical Systems

11.11.1 Waters Medical Systems Company Details

11.11.2 Waters Medical Systems Business Overview

11.11.3 Waters Medical Systems Organ Preservation Introduction

11.11.4 Waters Medical Systems Revenue in Organ Preservation Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Waters Medical Systems Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us:

QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.