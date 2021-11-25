Light Therapy Market Recent Trends and Developments, Challenges and Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2021-2027|Beurer, Koninklijke Philips, Lumie

QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Light Therapy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Light Therapy market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Light Therapy market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Light Therapy market.

The research report on the global Light Therapy market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Light Therapy market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Light Therapy research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Light Therapy market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Light Therapy market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Light Therapy market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Light Therapy Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Light Therapy market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Light Therapy market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Light Therapy Market Leading Players

Beurer, Koninklijke Philips, Lumie, Verilux, Aura Medical, Compass Health Brands, Demyk Lightmod Products, Lucimed, Nature Bright, Northern Light Technology, Photomedex, Red Light Man, Sphere Gadget Technologies, Zepter International

Light Therapy Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Light Therapy market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Light Therapy market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Light Therapy Segmentation by Product

by Light Type

White Light

Blue Light

Red Light

Other

by Product Type

Light Box

Floor/Desk Lamp

Handheld Device

Others Light Therapy

Light Therapy Segmentation by Application

Dermatology Clinic

Homecare

Others The



TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Light Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 White Light

1.2.3 Blue Light

1.2.4 Red Light

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Light Therapy Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Dermatology Clinic

1.3.3 Homecare

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Light Therapy Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Light Therapy Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Light Therapy Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Light Therapy Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Light Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Light Therapy Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Light Therapy Market Trends

2.3.2 Light Therapy Market Drivers

2.3.3 Light Therapy Market Challenges

2.3.4 Light Therapy Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Light Therapy Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Light Therapy Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Light Therapy Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Light Therapy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Light Therapy Revenue

3.4 Global Light Therapy Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Light Therapy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Light Therapy Revenue in 2020

3.5 Light Therapy Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Light Therapy Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Light Therapy Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Light Therapy Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Light Therapy Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Light Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Light Therapy Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Light Therapy Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Light Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Light Therapy Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Light Therapy Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Light Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Light Therapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Light Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Light Therapy Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Light Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Light Therapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Light Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Light Therapy Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Light Therapy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Light Therapy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Light Therapy Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Light Therapy Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Light Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Light Therapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Light Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Light Therapy Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Light Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Light Therapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Light Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Light Therapy Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Light Therapy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Light Therapy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Light Therapy Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Light Therapy Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Light Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Light Therapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Light Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Light Therapy Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Light Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Light Therapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Light Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Light Therapy Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Light Therapy Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Light Therapy Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Light Therapy Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Light Therapy Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Light Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Light Therapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Light Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Light Therapy Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Light Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Light Therapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Light Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Light Therapy Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Light Therapy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Light Therapy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Light Therapy Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Light Therapy Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Light Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Light Therapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Light Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Light Therapy Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Light Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Light Therapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Light Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Light Therapy Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Light Therapy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Light Therapy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Beurer

11.1.1 Beurer Company Details

11.1.2 Beurer Business Overview

11.1.3 Beurer Light Therapy Introduction

11.1.4 Beurer Revenue in Light Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Beurer Recent Development

11.2 Koninklijke Philips

11.2.1 Koninklijke Philips Company Details

11.2.2 Koninklijke Philips Business Overview

11.2.3 Koninklijke Philips Light Therapy Introduction

11.2.4 Koninklijke Philips Revenue in Light Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development

11.3 Lumie

11.3.1 Lumie Company Details

11.3.2 Lumie Business Overview

11.3.3 Lumie Light Therapy Introduction

11.3.4 Lumie Revenue in Light Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Lumie Recent Development

11.4 Verilux

11.4.1 Verilux Company Details

11.4.2 Verilux Business Overview

11.4.3 Verilux Light Therapy Introduction

11.4.4 Verilux Revenue in Light Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Verilux Recent Development

11.5 Aura Medical

11.5.1 Aura Medical Company Details

11.5.2 Aura Medical Business Overview

11.5.3 Aura Medical Light Therapy Introduction

11.5.4 Aura Medical Revenue in Light Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Aura Medical Recent Development

11.6 Compass Health Brands

11.6.1 Compass Health Brands Company Details

11.6.2 Compass Health Brands Business Overview

11.6.3 Compass Health Brands Light Therapy Introduction

11.6.4 Compass Health Brands Revenue in Light Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Compass Health Brands Recent Development

11.7 Demyk Lightmod Products

11.7.1 Demyk Lightmod Products Company Details

11.7.2 Demyk Lightmod Products Business Overview

11.7.3 Demyk Lightmod Products Light Therapy Introduction

11.7.4 Demyk Lightmod Products Revenue in Light Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Demyk Lightmod Products Recent Development

11.8 Lucimed

11.8.1 Lucimed Company Details

11.8.2 Lucimed Business Overview

11.8.3 Lucimed Light Therapy Introduction

11.8.4 Lucimed Revenue in Light Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Lucimed Recent Development

11.9 Nature Bright

11.9.1 Nature Bright Company Details

11.9.2 Nature Bright Business Overview

11.9.3 Nature Bright Light Therapy Introduction

11.9.4 Nature Bright Revenue in Light Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Nature Bright Recent Development

11.10 Northern Light Technology

11.10.1 Northern Light Technology Company Details

11.10.2 Northern Light Technology Business Overview

11.10.3 Northern Light Technology Light Therapy Introduction

11.10.4 Northern Light Technology Revenue in Light Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Northern Light Technology Recent Development

11.11 Photomedex

11.11.1 Photomedex Company Details

11.11.2 Photomedex Business Overview

11.11.3 Photomedex Light Therapy Introduction

11.11.4 Photomedex Revenue in Light Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Photomedex Recent Development

11.12 Red Light Man

11.12.1 Red Light Man Company Details

11.12.2 Red Light Man Business Overview

11.12.3 Red Light Man Light Therapy Introduction

11.12.4 Red Light Man Revenue in Light Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Red Light Man Recent Development

11.13 Sphere Gadget Technologies

11.13.1 Sphere Gadget Technologies Company Details

11.13.2 Sphere Gadget Technologies Business Overview

11.13.3 Sphere Gadget Technologies Light Therapy Introduction

11.13.4 Sphere Gadget Technologies Revenue in Light Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Sphere Gadget Technologies Recent Development

11.14 Zepter International

11.14.1 Zepter International Company Details

11.14.2 Zepter International Business Overview

11.14.3 Zepter International Light Therapy Introduction

11.14.4 Zepter International Revenue in Light Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Zepter International Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

