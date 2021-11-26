Sinuscopes Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Increasing cases of sinus surgeries around the world are driving the global surgeries market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Sinuscopes Market”, Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Rigid, Flexible), By Diameter (2.7mm, 4mm, 7mm, Others), By End-user (Hospitals, ENT specialty clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Increasing technical advancement in sinuscopes is contributing significantly to the global sinuscopes market.

Launch of MiniFESS Surgical Instruments and FocEss Sinuscopes by Entellus Medical, Inc. Will Foster GrowthCreate Growth Opportunities

Entellus Medical, Inc., a medical technology company unveiled a total of eleven new products with the release of its MiniFESS family of products and its FocESS Sinuscopes. The products are intended to benefit a number of patients with its enhanced and improved healthcare office-based treatment. The launch of the new products is predicted to support the growth of the global sinuscopes market owing to the development and design of the products for the minimally invasive treatment of chronic and recurrent sinusitis in patients. Furthermore, approval by the FDA for new products is also predicted to contribute to global sinuscopes revenue. For instance, Schoelly Fiberoptic Gmbh received FDA approval for the new product “Schoelly Sinuscope” indicated to be used in rhinology, otolaryngology, reconstructive and endoscopic plastic surgery. Moreover, the acquisition by leading market players is also expected to stimulate growth of the global sinuscopes market. For instance, Stryker announced the completion of the acquisition of Entellus Medical, Inc.

Leading Players operating in the Sinuscopes Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Stryker,

Cogentix Medical,

Olympus,

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.,

Vimex Sp. Z o.o.,

Happersberger otopront GmbH,

Optim LLC,

Schindler Endoskopie Technologie Gmbh,

GAES,

Co. Ltd.,

Schölly Fiberoptic Gmbh

Presence of Leading Manufacturer Will Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, the global sinuscopes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America, is expected to dominate the global sinuscopes market during the forecast period owing to the presence of qualified professionals and a strong presence of prominent manufacturers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of adults diagnosed with sinusitis are nearly 30.8 million, which is one of the key factors for the growth of sinuscopes market in North America. The sinuscopes market in Europe and the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the rising number of government-aided ENT clinics and improving health infrastructure.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global sinuscopes market are Stryker, Cogentix Medical, Olympus, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., Vimex Sp. Z o.o., Happersberger otopront GmbH, Optim LLC, Schindler Endoskopie Technologie Gmbh, GAES, Medstar. Co. Ltd., Schölly Fiberoptic Gmbh and other players.

