Smart Mining Market 2021 Competitive Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Highlights and Forecasts Till 2027

The global smart mining market accounted for US$ 9.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% during 2020–2027 to reach US$ 38.5 billion by 2027.

Growing demand for minerals and metals leads to increasing mining activities that drive the growth of the smart mining market. Rising adoption of autonomous equipment, increased concerns about safety and security, growing environmental concerns are among the factors boosting the growth of the smart mining market. Furthermore, smart mining technology is considerably safer and environment-friendly than traditional mining technology. The deployment of smart mining solutions help mining companies minimize the labor cost and increase production efficiency with the help of real-time communication and monitoring. By implementing advanced technologies, mining operators can expand their current wireless network of embedded sensors. For instance, the installation of automation software enables an operator to monitor static and moving assets remotely and program automated interaction. With the rising adoption of sensor technology, IIoT, and smart devices, the demand for these solutions has tremendously grown across the regions. The evolution of smart mines and increased spending of ICT in the mining industry are moderately driving the overall growth of the market.

The global smart mining market is segmented into component and mining type. Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Hardware covers RFID tags, sensors, intelligent system, and others. Software covers logistics software, data & operation management, safety & security system, connectivity solution, analytics solution, remote management solution, and asset management solution. Based on mining type, the market is segmented into underground mining and surface mining.

The well-established market players operating in the smart mining market include ABB Ltd., Alastri, Caterpillar Inc., Intellisense.io, Hexagon AB, Hitachi, Ltd., MineSense, Rockwell, Automation, Inc., SAP SE, and Trimble Inc.

The overall global smart mining market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global smart mining market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the smart mining market based on all the segmentation provided for the global regions. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the smart mining industry.

