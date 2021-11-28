Blueberry Extracts Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021 – 2027

The global blueberry extracts market was valued at US$ 201.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 475.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Blueberry extracts, prepared from concentrated blueberry juice, are considered as a natural health supplement. The extract is known for rich nutritional profile, including high antioxidant content; beneficial plant compounds, such as flavonol and anthocyanins; and other vital nutrients. The growing awareness regarding these nutritional benefits is leading to a rise in demand for the products made of these extracts around the globe. Mounting health-consciousness among the general population is driving the consumption of products consisting of natural ingredients. The blueberry extract producers are diversifying the application base of these extracts to expand their customer base.

Based on form, the blueberry extracts market has been segmented into liquid, powder, dried (dehydrated), and puree. The liquid segment led the blueberry extracts market in 2018, while the market for blueberry extract powder is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. Currently, the manufacturers prefer production of these extracts in a liquid form owing to the ease of industrial product formulation. Further, liquid form of blueberry extract is widely used in production of various foods and beverages, as well as nutraceuticals to confer taste and flavor, in addition to the nutritional benefits.

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.reporthive.com/request_sample/2270861

In 2018, North America dominated the blueberry extracts market. The growth of the blueberry extract market in this region is primarily attributed to rapid growth in the pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and food & beverages industries in the US and Canada. Blueberry extract are used as a key ingredients in cosmetic products, and the escalating awareness about the benefits of using cosmetic products incorporated with blueberry extracts is fueling the market growth in North America.

Several players operating in global blueberry extracts market are Berrico, Bio Botanica, Carrubba Inc., FutureCeuticals, Inc., HerboNutra, Life Extension, Mazza Innovation, Naturalin, Nutragreen Biotechnology, and Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd. among others.

The overall global blueberry extracts market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the blueberry extracts market.

Table of Contents

Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection

3.2.2 Primary Interviews

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis

3.2.5 Developing base number

3.2.6 Data Triangulation

3.2.7 Country level data

Blueberry Extract Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.3.1 Europe PEST Analysis

4.4 PEST Analysis

4.4.1 Asia-Pacific PEST Analysis

4.5 PEST Analysis

4.5.1 MEA PEST Analysis

4.6 SAM Analysis

4.6.1 SAM PEST Analysis

4.7 Expert Opinions

Blueberry Extract Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Surging demand for dietary supplements and functional food and beverage products

5.1.2 High demand from North America region

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Side effects of blueberry extracts

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising application base of blueberry extract in cosmetics industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing adoption of clean label and organic form of blueberry extract

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints

….

For more customization, connect with us at @ https://www.reporthive.com/request_customization/2270861

Why Report Hive Research:

Report Hive Research delivers strategic market research reports, statistical surveys, industry analysis and forecast data on products and services, markets and companies. Our clientele ranges mix of global business leaders, government organizations, SME’s, individuals and Start-ups, top management consulting firms, universities, etc. Our library of 700,000 + reports targets high growth emerging markets in the USA, Europe Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific covering industries like IT, Telecom, Semiconductor, Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Energy and Power, Manufacturing, Automotive and Transportation, Food and Beverages, etc.

Contact Us:

Report Hive Research

D 101, Sainath Nagar, Vadgaon Sheri,

Pune, Maharashtra – 411014 India

Website: https://www.reporthive.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 312-604-7084