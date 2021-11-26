Hand Sanitizer Market 2021- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global hand sanitizer market was valued at US$ 2,421.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 39,223.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.0% during 2019–2027.

Hand sanitizer is a liquid that is used to decrease infectious agents present on the hands and palm. Different forms of hand sanitizers such as foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers are available in the market. Hand sanitizers are extensively used by the hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, shopping malls, movie theatres, and among others. The growing concerns toward public health and safety have raised the demand for hand sanitizer among these users. Thus, the expansion of aforementioned end-use industries is expected to provide new opportunities for the hand sanitizer market.

Based on type, hand sanitizer market is categorized into alcoholic, quaternary ammonia, and triclosan. The alcoholic hand sanitizer segment led the market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is a combination of isopropyl alcohol, ethanol (ethyl alcohol), or n-propanol. Products that contain 60–95% alcohol are most effective. The alcohol-based hand sanitizer is on the list of the World Health Organization’s Essential Medicines, as the safest and most effective medicines needed to protect health from germs. Alcoholic hand sanitizer works against a variety of microorganisms. Some products of alcohol-based hand sanitizer contain compounds such as glycerol to prevent drying of the skin. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is more convenient to use, compared to hand washing with soap and water. Antimicrobial properties of these sanitizers have driven the demand for products during the forecast period.

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.reporthive.com/request_sample/2270852

North America accounted for the major share of the hand sanitizer market in 2018. Hand sanitizer is a foam, gel, or liquid-based antiseptic solution which is utilized as a substitute to cleanser and water. It helps in the prevention of contamination that is basically caused through hand transmission, which then prompts different sicknesses, such as nosocomial food-borne disease and other infectious diseases. Increasing awareness of hygiene and wellness among population is propelling the development of hand sanitizer market in North America. Improving expectations for everyday comforts, rising health expenditure, developing interest with respect to hand cleanliness, and ideal help from associations such as FDA and WHO towards the requirement for sanitation, has been augmenting demand for the hand sanitizer in this region. Increasing demand for these products due to various communicable diseases such as corona virus is uplifting the hand sanitizer market across the world. Additionally, the introduction of organic and natural ingredients by personal care companies in the manufacturing of hand sanitizers will gain customers’ attraction, thus propelling the growth of the hand sanitizer market.

Henkel AG & Company, KGAA, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, 3M, Ecolab, GOJO Industries, Inc., Unilever plc, The Himalaya Drug Company, Godrej Industries Limited, Procter & Gamble, and S.C. Johnson & Son are among the key players present in the global hand sanitizer market.

The size of global hand sanitizer market has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the hand sanitizer market. Also, multiple primary interviews are conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in hand sanitizers.

Table of Contents

Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

Key Takeaways Research methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Hand Sanitizer Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

Hand Sanitizer Market– Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Awareness Among Consumers Towards Maintaining Health And Hygiene

5.1.2 The Growing Demand Of Hand Sanitizers Due To The Spread Of Coronavirus In Some Countries

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Regulations Against The Use Of Triclosan In Hand Sanitizer

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Demand From Asia-Pacific Region

5.4 Key Future Trends

5.4.1 Demand For Non-Toxic, Paraben-Free, Organic, And Phthalates-Free Sanitizing Products

5.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

….

For more customization, connect with us at @ https://www.reporthive.com/request_customization/2270852

Why Report Hive Research:

Report Hive Research delivers strategic market research reports, statistical surveys, industry analysis and forecast data on products and services, markets and companies. Our clientele ranges mix of global business leaders, government organizations, SME’s, individuals and Start-ups, top management consulting firms, universities, etc. Our library of 700,000 + reports targets high growth emerging markets in the USA, Europe Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific covering industries like IT, Telecom, Semiconductor, Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Energy and Power, Manufacturing, Automotive and Transportation, Food and Beverages, etc.

Contact Us:

Report Hive Research

D 101, Sainath Nagar, Vadgaon Sheri,

Pune, Maharashtra – 411014 India

Website: https://www.reporthive.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 312-604-7084