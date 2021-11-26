Global Plant-based Protein Powders market: Technological Innovations in 2021|, ADM, Cargill, DuPont

“

Plant-based Protein Powders Market

Los Angeles, United State:The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Plant-based Protein Powders market. It sheds light on how the global Plant-based Protein Powders Market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Plant-based Protein Powders market and different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Plant-based Protein Powders market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Plant-based Protein Powders market.

Each player studied in the report is profiled while taking into account its production, market value, sales, gross margin, market share, recent developments, and marketing and business strategies. Besides giving a broad study of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Plant-based Protein Powders market, the report offers an individual, detailed analysis of important regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, important segments of the global Plant-based Protein Powders market are studied in great detail with a key focus on their market share, CAGR, and other vital factors.

Plant-based Protein Powders Market Leading Players

, ADM, Cargill, DuPont, Kerry Group, Manildra, Roquette, Tereos, Axiom Foods, Cosucra, CHS, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glico Nutrition, Gushen Group

Plant-based Protein Powders Segmentation by Product

Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Others ,

Plant-based Protein Powders Segmentation by Application

Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Animal Feed Others

Table of Contents

Industry Overview: The first section of the research study touches on an overview of the global Plant-based Protein Powders market, market status and outlook, and product scope. Additionally, it provides highlights of key segments of the global Plant-based Protein Powders market, i.e. regional, type, and application segments.

Competition Analysis: Here, the report brings to light important mergers and acquisitions, business expansions, product or service differences, market concentration rate, the competitive status of the global Plant-based Protein Powders market, and market size by player.

Company Profiles and Key Data: This section deals with the company profiling of leading players of the global Plant-based Protein Powders market on the basis of revenue, products, business, and other factors mentioned earlier.

Market Size by Type and Application: Besides offering a deep analysis of the size of the global Plant-based Protein Powders market by type and application, this section provides a study on top end users or consumers and potential applications.

North America Market: Here, the report explains the changes in the market size of North America by application and player.

Europe Market: This section of the report shows how the size of the Europe market will change in the next few years.

China Market: It gives an analysis of the China market and its size for all the years of the forecast period.

Rest of Asia Pacific Market: The Rest of Asia Pacific market is analyzed in quite some detail here on the basis of application and player.

Central and South America Market: The report explains the changes in the size of the Central and South America market by player and application.

MEA Market: This section shows how the size of the MEA market will change during the course of the forecast period.

Market Dynamics: Here, the report deals with the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities of the global Plant-based Protein Powders market. This section also includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Research Findings and Conclusion: It gives powerful recommendations for new as well as established players for securing a position of strength in the global Plant-based Protein Powders market.

Methodology and Data Source: This section includes the authors’ list, a disclaimer, research approach, and data sources.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Plant-based Protein Powders market in the next five years?

• Which segment will take the lead in the global Plant-based Protein Powders market?

• What has the average manufacturing cost?

• What are the key business tactics adopted by top players of the global Plant-based Protein Powders market?

• Which region will secure a lion’s share of the global Plant-based Protein Powders market?

• Which company will show dominance in the global Plant-based Protein Powders market?

Table of Contents 1 Plant-based Protein Powders Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plant-based Protein Powders

1.2 Plant-based Protein Powders Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Soy Protein

1.2.3 Wheat Protein

1.2.4 Pea Protein

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Plant-based Protein Powders Segment by Application

1.3.1 Plant-based Protein Powders Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

1.3.4 Animal Feed

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Plant-based Protein Powders Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Plant-based Protein Powders Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Plant-based Protein Powders Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plant-based Protein Powders Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Plant-based Protein Powders Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Plant-based Protein Powders Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Plant-based Protein Powders Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Plant-based Protein Powders Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Plant-based Protein Powders Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Plant-based Protein Powders Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Plant-based Protein Powders Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Plant-based Protein Powders Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Plant-based Protein Powders Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Plant-based Protein Powders Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Plant-based Protein Powders Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Plant-based Protein Powders Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Plant-based Protein Powders Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Plant-based Protein Powders Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Protein Powders Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Protein Powders Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Protein Powders Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plant-based Protein Powders Business

6.1 ADM

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 ADM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 ADM Plant-based Protein Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 ADM Products Offered

6.1.5 ADM Recent Development

6.2 Cargill

6.2.1 Cargill Plant-based Protein Powders Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Cargill Plant-based Protein Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Cargill Products Offered

6.2.5 Cargill Recent Development

6.3 DuPont

6.3.1 DuPont Plant-based Protein Powders Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 DuPont Plant-based Protein Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 DuPont Products Offered

6.3.5 DuPont Recent Development

6.4 Kerry Group

6.4.1 Kerry Group Plant-based Protein Powders Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Kerry Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Kerry Group Plant-based Protein Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Kerry Group Products Offered

6.4.5 Kerry Group Recent Development

6.5 Manildra

6.5.1 Manildra Plant-based Protein Powders Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Manildra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Manildra Plant-based Protein Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Manildra Products Offered

6.5.5 Manildra Recent Development

6.6 Roquette

6.6.1 Roquette Plant-based Protein Powders Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Roquette Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Roquette Plant-based Protein Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Roquette Products Offered

6.6.5 Roquette Recent Development

6.7 Tereos

6.6.1 Tereos Plant-based Protein Powders Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Tereos Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Tereos Plant-based Protein Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Tereos Products Offered

6.7.5 Tereos Recent Development

6.8 Axiom Foods

6.8.1 Axiom Foods Plant-based Protein Powders Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Axiom Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Axiom Foods Plant-based Protein Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Axiom Foods Products Offered

6.8.5 Axiom Foods Recent Development

6.9 Cosucra

6.9.1 Cosucra Plant-based Protein Powders Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Cosucra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Cosucra Plant-based Protein Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Cosucra Products Offered

6.9.5 Cosucra Recent Development

6.10 CHS

6.10.1 CHS Plant-based Protein Powders Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 CHS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 CHS Plant-based Protein Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 CHS Products Offered

6.10.5 CHS Recent Development

6.11 Glanbia Nutritionals

6.11.1 Glanbia Nutritionals Plant-based Protein Powders Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Glanbia Nutritionals Plant-based Protein Powders Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Glanbia Nutritionals Plant-based Protein Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Glanbia Nutritionals Products Offered

6.11.5 Glanbia Nutritionals Recent Development

6.12 Glico Nutrition

6.12.1 Glico Nutrition Plant-based Protein Powders Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Glico Nutrition Plant-based Protein Powders Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Glico Nutrition Plant-based Protein Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Glico Nutrition Products Offered

6.12.5 Glico Nutrition Recent Development

6.13 Gushen Group

6.13.1 Gushen Group Plant-based Protein Powders Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Gushen Group Plant-based Protein Powders Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Gushen Group Plant-based Protein Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Gushen Group Products Offered

6.13.5 Gushen Group Recent Development 7 Plant-based Protein Powders Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Plant-based Protein Powders Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plant-based Protein Powders

7.4 Plant-based Protein Powders Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Plant-based Protein Powders Distributors List

8.3 Plant-based Protein Powders Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plant-based Protein Powders by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plant-based Protein Powders by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Plant-based Protein Powders Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plant-based Protein Powders by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plant-based Protein Powders by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Plant-based Protein Powders Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plant-based Protein Powders by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plant-based Protein Powders by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Plant-based Protein Powders Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Plant-based Protein Powders Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Plant-based Protein Powders Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Plant-based Protein Powders Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Protein Powders Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

