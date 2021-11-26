Global Centrifugal Chiller Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Centrifugal Chiller is a centrifugal compressor that can be cooled by a Cooling Tower.
Demand for centrifugal chillers is relatively high in the Asia-Pacific region, about half of the global market. Middle East and Africa centrifugal chiller market recorded a dip in revenues due to slump in oil prices.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Centrifugal Chiller Market
In 2020, the global Centrifugal Chiller market size was US$ 40890 million and it is expected to reach US$ 49600 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027.
Global Centrifugal Chiller Scope and Market Size
Centrifugal Chiller market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Centrifugal Chiller market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Centrifugal Chiller market is segmented into
500-1000T
1000-2000T
>2000T
These two types of machines, 500 to 1,000 tons and 1,000 to 2,000 tons, account for nearly 80 percent of the market.
Segment by Application, the Centrifugal Chiller market is segmented into
Commercial
Industrial
Others
Commercial application scenarios include: shopping mall, office building, public place of entertainment, hotel, etc. Industrial application scenarios include: automobile industry, semiconductor manufacturing industry, food processing industry, chemical industry, etc. Others application scenarios include: government buildings, airports, railway stations, and other public buildings.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Centrifugal Chiller Market Share Analysis
Centrifugal Chiller market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Centrifugal Chiller product introduction, recent developments, Centrifugal Chiller sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Johnson Controls
Carrier
Trane
DAIKIN
Haier
TICA
LG
Climaveneta
Midea
Multistack
MHI Group
Suzhou BSE
