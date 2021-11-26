Global Centrifugal Chiller Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Centrifugal Chiller is a centrifugal compressor that can be cooled by a Cooling Tower.

Demand for centrifugal chillers is relatively high in the Asia-Pacific region, about half of the global market. Middle East and Africa centrifugal chiller market recorded a dip in revenues due to slump in oil prices.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Centrifugal Chiller Market

In 2020, the global Centrifugal Chiller market size was US$ 40890 million and it is expected to reach US$ 49600 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Centrifugal Chiller Scope and Market Size

Centrifugal Chiller market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Centrifugal Chiller market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Centrifugal Chiller market is segmented into

500-1000T

1000-2000T

>2000T

These two types of machines, 500 to 1,000 tons and 1,000 to 2,000 tons, account for nearly 80 percent of the market.

Segment by Application, the Centrifugal Chiller market is segmented into

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Commercial application scenarios include: shopping mall, office building, public place of entertainment, hotel, etc. Industrial application scenarios include: automobile industry, semiconductor manufacturing industry, food processing industry, chemical industry, etc. Others application scenarios include: government buildings, airports, railway stations, and other public buildings.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Centrifugal Chiller Market Share Analysis

Centrifugal Chiller market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Centrifugal Chiller product introduction, recent developments, Centrifugal Chiller sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Johnson Controls

Carrier

Trane

DAIKIN

Haier

TICA

LG

Climaveneta

Midea

Multistack

MHI Group

Suzhou BSE

