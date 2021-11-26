Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Stratasys, 3D Systems, EnvisionTEC

“
The report titled Global Medical Additive Manufacturing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Medical Additive Manufacturing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Medical Additive Manufacturing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Medical Additive Manufacturing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Additive Manufacturing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Additive Manufacturing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Additive Manufacturing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Additive Manufacturing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Additive Manufacturing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Additive Manufacturing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Additive Manufacturing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Additive Manufacturing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Stratasys, 3D Systems, EnvisionTEC, DWS Systems, Bego, Oxferd Performance Materials, Prodways Group, Asiga, Rapid Shape, Structo, Exone, GE, Materialize NV, Organovo Holdings, SLM Solutions Group AG, Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, Aspect Biosystem, Cyfuse Biomedical KK, Nano Dimension
Market Segmentation by Product:
Droplet Deposition (DD)
Laser Beam Melting
Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
Laminated Object Manufacturing
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
External Wearable Devices
Clinical Study Devices
Implants
Tissue Engineering
Others
The Medical Additive Manufacturing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Additive Manufacturing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Additive Manufacturing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Medical Additive Manufacturing market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Additive Manufacturing industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Medical Additive Manufacturing market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Additive Manufacturing market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Additive Manufacturing market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Droplet Deposition (DD)
1.2.3 Laser Beam Melting
1.2.4 Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
1.2.5 Laminated Object Manufacturing
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 External Wearable Devices
1.3.3 Clinical Study Devices
1.3.4 Implants
1.3.5 Tissue Engineering
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Medical Additive Manufacturing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Medical Additive Manufacturing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Medical Additive Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Medical Additive Manufacturing Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Trends
2.3.2 Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Medical Additive Manufacturing Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Medical Additive Manufacturing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Medical Additive Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Medical Additive Manufacturing Revenue
3.4 Global Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Additive Manufacturing Revenue in 2020
3.5 Medical Additive Manufacturing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Medical Additive Manufacturing Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Medical Additive Manufacturing Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Medical Additive Manufacturing Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Medical Additive Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Medical Additive Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
5 Medical Additive Manufacturing Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Medical Additive Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Medical Additive Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Stratasys
11.1.1 Stratasys Company Details
11.1.2 Stratasys Business Overview
11.1.3 Stratasys Medical Additive Manufacturing Introduction
11.1.4 Stratasys Revenue in Medical Additive Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Stratasys Recent Development
11.2 3D Systems
11.2.1 3D Systems Company Details
11.2.2 3D Systems Business Overview
11.2.3 3D Systems Medical Additive Manufacturing Introduction
11.2.4 3D Systems Revenue in Medical Additive Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 3D Systems Recent Development
11.3 EnvisionTEC
11.3.1 EnvisionTEC Company Details
11.3.2 EnvisionTEC Business Overview
11.3.3 EnvisionTEC Medical Additive Manufacturing Introduction
11.3.4 EnvisionTEC Revenue in Medical Additive Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 EnvisionTEC Recent Development
11.4 DWS Systems
11.4.1 DWS Systems Company Details
11.4.2 DWS Systems Business Overview
11.4.3 DWS Systems Medical Additive Manufacturing Introduction
11.4.4 DWS Systems Revenue in Medical Additive Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 DWS Systems Recent Development
11.5 Bego
11.5.1 Bego Company Details
11.5.2 Bego Business Overview
11.5.3 Bego Medical Additive Manufacturing Introduction
11.5.4 Bego Revenue in Medical Additive Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Bego Recent Development
11.6 Oxferd Performance Materials
11.6.1 Oxferd Performance Materials Company Details
11.6.2 Oxferd Performance Materials Business Overview
11.6.3 Oxferd Performance Materials Medical Additive Manufacturing Introduction
11.6.4 Oxferd Performance Materials Revenue in Medical Additive Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Oxferd Performance Materials Recent Development
11.7 Prodways Group
11.7.1 Prodways Group Company Details
11.7.2 Prodways Group Business Overview
11.7.3 Prodways Group Medical Additive Manufacturing Introduction
11.7.4 Prodways Group Revenue in Medical Additive Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Prodways Group Recent Development
11.8 Asiga
11.8.1 Asiga Company Details
11.8.2 Asiga Business Overview
11.8.3 Asiga Medical Additive Manufacturing Introduction
11.8.4 Asiga Revenue in Medical Additive Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Asiga Recent Development
11.9 Rapid Shape
11.9.1 Rapid Shape Company Details
11.9.2 Rapid Shape Business Overview
11.9.3 Rapid Shape Medical Additive Manufacturing Introduction
11.9.4 Rapid Shape Revenue in Medical Additive Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Rapid Shape Recent Development
11.10 Structo
11.10.1 Structo Company Details
11.10.2 Structo Business Overview
11.10.3 Structo Medical Additive Manufacturing Introduction
11.10.4 Structo Revenue in Medical Additive Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Structo Recent Development
11.11 Exone
11.11.1 Exone Company Details
11.11.2 Exone Business Overview
11.11.3 Exone Medical Additive Manufacturing Introduction
11.11.4 Exone Revenue in Medical Additive Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Exone Recent Development
11.12 GE
11.12.1 GE Company Details
11.12.2 GE Business Overview
11.12.3 GE Medical Additive Manufacturing Introduction
11.12.4 GE Revenue in Medical Additive Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 GE Recent Development
11.13 Materialize NV
11.13.1 Materialize NV Company Details
11.13.2 Materialize NV Business Overview
11.13.3 Materialize NV Medical Additive Manufacturing Introduction
11.13.4 Materialize NV Revenue in Medical Additive Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Materialize NV Recent Development
11.14 Organovo Holdings
11.14.1 Organovo Holdings Company Details
11.14.2 Organovo Holdings Business Overview
11.14.3 Organovo Holdings Medical Additive Manufacturing Introduction
11.14.4 Organovo Holdings Revenue in Medical Additive Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Organovo Holdings Recent Development
11.15 SLM Solutions Group AG
11.15.1 SLM Solutions Group AG Company Details
11.15.2 SLM Solutions Group AG Business Overview
11.15.3 SLM Solutions Group AG Medical Additive Manufacturing Introduction
11.15.4 SLM Solutions Group AG Revenue in Medical Additive Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 SLM Solutions Group AG Recent Development
11.16 Advanced Solutions Life Sciences
11.16.1 Advanced Solutions Life Sciences Company Details
11.16.2 Advanced Solutions Life Sciences Business Overview
11.16.3 Advanced Solutions Life Sciences Medical Additive Manufacturing Introduction
11.16.4 Advanced Solutions Life Sciences Revenue in Medical Additive Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Advanced Solutions Life Sciences Recent Development
11.17 Aspect Biosystem
11.17.1 Aspect Biosystem Company Details
11.17.2 Aspect Biosystem Business Overview
11.17.3 Aspect Biosystem Medical Additive Manufacturing Introduction
11.17.4 Aspect Biosystem Revenue in Medical Additive Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Aspect Biosystem Recent Development
11.18 Cyfuse Biomedical KK
11.18.1 Cyfuse Biomedical KK Company Details
11.18.2 Cyfuse Biomedical KK Business Overview
11.18.3 Cyfuse Biomedical KK Medical Additive Manufacturing Introduction
11.18.4 Cyfuse Biomedical KK Revenue in Medical Additive Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Cyfuse Biomedical KK Recent Development
11.19 Nano Dimension
11.19.1 Nano Dimension Company Details
11.19.2 Nano Dimension Business Overview
11.19.3 Nano Dimension Medical Additive Manufacturing Introduction
11.19.4 Nano Dimension Revenue in Medical Additive Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)
11.19.5 Nano Dimension Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
