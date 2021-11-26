Constructional Adhesive Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2027 | Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika

“
The report titled Global Constructional Adhesive Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Constructional Adhesive market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Constructional Adhesive market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Constructional Adhesive market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Constructional Adhesive market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Constructional Adhesive report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Constructional Adhesive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Constructional Adhesive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Constructional Adhesive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Constructional Adhesive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Constructional Adhesive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Constructional Adhesive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika, DOW CORNING, Bostik, LORD Corp (Parker Hannifin), Wacker Chemie AG, ITW, 3M, Huntsman, ThreeBond, Avery Dennison, Ashland, PPG Industries, Dupont, Gorilla Glue, Franklin International, Momentive, Dymax, Dap, Permabond, Beijing Comens
Market Segmentation by Product:
Acrylic
Polyurethane
Polyvinyl Acetate
Epoxy
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Drywall
Subfloor
Roofing
Resilient flooring
Others
The Constructional Adhesive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Constructional Adhesive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Constructional Adhesive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Constructional Adhesive market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Constructional Adhesive industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Constructional Adhesive market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Constructional Adhesive market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Constructional Adhesive market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Constructional Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Constructional Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Acrylic
1.2.3 Polyurethane
1.2.4 Polyvinyl Acetate
1.2.5 Epoxy
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Constructional Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Drywall
1.3.3 Subfloor
1.3.4 Roofing
1.3.5 Resilient flooring
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Constructional Adhesive Production
2.1 Global Constructional Adhesive Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Constructional Adhesive Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Constructional Adhesive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Constructional Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Constructional Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Constructional Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Constructional Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Constructional Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Constructional Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Constructional Adhesive Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Constructional Adhesive Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Constructional Adhesive Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Constructional Adhesive Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Constructional Adhesive Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Constructional Adhesive Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Constructional Adhesive Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Constructional Adhesive Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Constructional Adhesive Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Constructional Adhesive Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Constructional Adhesive Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Constructional Adhesive Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Constructional Adhesive Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Constructional Adhesive Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Constructional Adhesive Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Constructional Adhesive Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Constructional Adhesive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Constructional Adhesive Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Constructional Adhesive Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Constructional Adhesive Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Constructional Adhesive Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Constructional Adhesive Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Constructional Adhesive Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Constructional Adhesive Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Constructional Adhesive Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Constructional Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Constructional Adhesive Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Constructional Adhesive Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Constructional Adhesive Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Constructional Adhesive Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Constructional Adhesive Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Constructional Adhesive Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Constructional Adhesive Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Constructional Adhesive Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Constructional Adhesive Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Constructional Adhesive Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Constructional Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Constructional Adhesive Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Constructional Adhesive Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Constructional Adhesive Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Constructional Adhesive Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Constructional Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Constructional Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Constructional Adhesive Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Constructional Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Constructional Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Constructional Adhesive Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Constructional Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Constructional Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Constructional Adhesive Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Constructional Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Constructional Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Constructional Adhesive Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Constructional Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Constructional Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Constructional Adhesive Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Constructional Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Constructional Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Constructional Adhesive Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Constructional Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Constructional Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Constructional Adhesive Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Constructional Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Constructional Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Constructional Adhesive Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Constructional Adhesive Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Constructional Adhesive Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Constructional Adhesive Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Constructional Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Constructional Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Constructional Adhesive Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Constructional Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Constructional Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Constructional Adhesive Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Constructional Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Constructional Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Constructional Adhesive Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Constructional Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Constructional Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Constructional Adhesive Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Constructional Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Constructional Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Constructional Adhesive Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Constructional Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Constructional Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Henkel
12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.1.2 Henkel Overview
12.1.3 Henkel Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Henkel Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 Henkel Recent Developments
12.2 H.B. Fuller
12.2.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information
12.2.2 H.B. Fuller Overview
12.2.3 H.B. Fuller Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 H.B. Fuller Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments
12.3 Sika
12.3.1 Sika Corporation Information
12.3.2 Sika Overview
12.3.3 Sika Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Sika Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Sika Recent Developments
12.4 DOW CORNING
12.4.1 DOW CORNING Corporation Information
12.4.2 DOW CORNING Overview
12.4.3 DOW CORNING Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 DOW CORNING Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 DOW CORNING Recent Developments
12.5 Bostik
12.5.1 Bostik Corporation Information
12.5.2 Bostik Overview
12.5.3 Bostik Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Bostik Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Bostik Recent Developments
12.6 LORD Corp (Parker Hannifin)
12.6.1 LORD Corp (Parker Hannifin) Corporation Information
12.6.2 LORD Corp (Parker Hannifin) Overview
12.6.3 LORD Corp (Parker Hannifin) Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 LORD Corp (Parker Hannifin) Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 LORD Corp (Parker Hannifin) Recent Developments
12.7 Wacker Chemie AG
12.7.1 Wacker Chemie AG Corporation Information
12.7.2 Wacker Chemie AG Overview
12.7.3 Wacker Chemie AG Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Wacker Chemie AG Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Wacker Chemie AG Recent Developments
12.8 ITW
12.8.1 ITW Corporation Information
12.8.2 ITW Overview
12.8.3 ITW Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 ITW Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 ITW Recent Developments
12.9 3M
12.9.1 3M Corporation Information
12.9.2 3M Overview
12.9.3 3M Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 3M Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 3M Recent Developments
12.10 Huntsman
12.10.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
12.10.2 Huntsman Overview
12.10.3 Huntsman Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Huntsman Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Huntsman Recent Developments
12.11 ThreeBond
12.11.1 ThreeBond Corporation Information
12.11.2 ThreeBond Overview
12.11.3 ThreeBond Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 ThreeBond Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 ThreeBond Recent Developments
12.12 Avery Dennison
12.12.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information
12.12.2 Avery Dennison Overview
12.12.3 Avery Dennison Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Avery Dennison Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 Avery Dennison Recent Developments
12.13 Ashland
12.13.1 Ashland Corporation Information
12.13.2 Ashland Overview
12.13.3 Ashland Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Ashland Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.13.5 Ashland Recent Developments
12.14 PPG Industries
12.14.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information
12.14.2 PPG Industries Overview
12.14.3 PPG Industries Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 PPG Industries Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.14.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments
12.15 Dupont
12.15.1 Dupont Corporation Information
12.15.2 Dupont Overview
12.15.3 Dupont Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Dupont Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.15.5 Dupont Recent Developments
12.16 Gorilla Glue
12.16.1 Gorilla Glue Corporation Information
12.16.2 Gorilla Glue Overview
12.16.3 Gorilla Glue Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Gorilla Glue Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.16.5 Gorilla Glue Recent Developments
12.17 Franklin International
12.17.1 Franklin International Corporation Information
12.17.2 Franklin International Overview
12.17.3 Franklin International Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Franklin International Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.17.5 Franklin International Recent Developments
12.18 Momentive
12.18.1 Momentive Corporation Information
12.18.2 Momentive Overview
12.18.3 Momentive Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Momentive Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.18.5 Momentive Recent Developments
12.19 Dymax
12.19.1 Dymax Corporation Information
12.19.2 Dymax Overview
12.19.3 Dymax Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Dymax Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.19.5 Dymax Recent Developments
12.20 Dap
12.20.1 Dap Corporation Information
12.20.2 Dap Overview
12.20.3 Dap Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Dap Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.20.5 Dap Recent Developments
12.21 Permabond
12.21.1 Permabond Corporation Information
12.21.2 Permabond Overview
12.21.3 Permabond Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Permabond Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.21.5 Permabond Recent Developments
12.22 Beijing Comens
12.22.1 Beijing Comens Corporation Information
12.22.2 Beijing Comens Overview
12.22.3 Beijing Comens Constructional Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Beijing Comens Constructional Adhesive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.22.5 Beijing Comens Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Constructional Adhesive Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Constructional Adhesive Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Constructional Adhesive Production Mode & Process
13.4 Constructional Adhesive Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Constructional Adhesive Sales Channels
13.4.2 Constructional Adhesive Distributors
13.5 Constructional Adhesive Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Constructional Adhesive Industry Trends
14.2 Constructional Adhesive Market Drivers
14.3 Constructional Adhesive Market Challenges
14.4 Constructional Adhesive Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Constructional Adhesive Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”