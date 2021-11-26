Video Conferencing Hardware Market Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Global Review 2021-2027 | Poly, Logitech, Panasonic

“

The report titled Global Video Conferencing Hardware Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Video Conferencing Hardware market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Video Conferencing Hardware market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Video Conferencing Hardware market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Video Conferencing Hardware market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Video Conferencing Hardware report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Video Conferencing Hardware report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Video Conferencing Hardware market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Video Conferencing Hardware market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Video Conferencing Hardware market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Video Conferencing Hardware market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Video Conferencing Hardware market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Poly, Logitech, Panasonic, AVer, Cisco, Avaya, Lifesize, EzTalks, PTZOptics, HuddleCamHD, Yealink, Samsung, DTEN, Avocor, AVTEQ, Barco, HECKLER, Huddly, Konftel, Kramer, Lumens, MXL, PanaCast, Revolabs

Market Segmentation by Product:

External Speaker and Microphone

Whiteboard or Smartboard

Wireless Router

Camera

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Government

Education

Medical Treatment

Public Security

Finance

Others



The Video Conferencing Hardware Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Video Conferencing Hardware market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Video Conferencing Hardware market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Video Conferencing Hardware market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Video Conferencing Hardware industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Video Conferencing Hardware market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Video Conferencing Hardware market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Video Conferencing Hardware market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 External Speaker and Microphone

1.2.3 Whiteboard or Smartboard

1.2.4 Wireless Router

1.2.5 Camera

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Video Conferencing Hardware Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 Education

1.3.4 Medical Treatment

1.3.5 Public Security

1.3.6 Finance

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Video Conferencing Hardware Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Video Conferencing Hardware Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Video Conferencing Hardware Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Video Conferencing Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Video Conferencing Hardware Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Video Conferencing Hardware Market Trends

2.3.2 Video Conferencing Hardware Market Drivers

2.3.3 Video Conferencing Hardware Market Challenges

2.3.4 Video Conferencing Hardware Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Video Conferencing Hardware Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Video Conferencing Hardware Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Video Conferencing Hardware Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Video Conferencing Hardware Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Video Conferencing Hardware Revenue

3.4 Global Video Conferencing Hardware Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Video Conferencing Hardware Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Video Conferencing Hardware Revenue in 2020

3.5 Video Conferencing Hardware Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Video Conferencing Hardware Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Video Conferencing Hardware Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Video Conferencing Hardware Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Video Conferencing Hardware Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Video Conferencing Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Video Conferencing Hardware Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Video Conferencing Hardware Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Video Conferencing Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Hardware Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Poly

11.1.1 Poly Company Details

11.1.2 Poly Business Overview

11.1.3 Poly Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.1.4 Poly Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Poly Recent Development

11.2 Logitech

11.2.1 Logitech Company Details

11.2.2 Logitech Business Overview

11.2.3 Logitech Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.2.4 Logitech Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Logitech Recent Development

11.3 Panasonic

11.3.1 Panasonic Company Details

11.3.2 Panasonic Business Overview

11.3.3 Panasonic Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.3.4 Panasonic Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Panasonic Recent Development

11.4 AVer

11.4.1 AVer Company Details

11.4.2 AVer Business Overview

11.4.3 AVer Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.4.4 AVer Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 AVer Recent Development

11.5 Cisco

11.5.1 Cisco Company Details

11.5.2 Cisco Business Overview

11.5.3 Cisco Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.5.4 Cisco Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Cisco Recent Development

11.6 Avaya

11.6.1 Avaya Company Details

11.6.2 Avaya Business Overview

11.6.3 Avaya Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.6.4 Avaya Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Avaya Recent Development

11.7 Lifesize

11.7.1 Lifesize Company Details

11.7.2 Lifesize Business Overview

11.7.3 Lifesize Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.7.4 Lifesize Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Lifesize Recent Development

11.8 EzTalks

11.8.1 EzTalks Company Details

11.8.2 EzTalks Business Overview

11.8.3 EzTalks Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.8.4 EzTalks Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 EzTalks Recent Development

11.9 PTZOptics

11.9.1 PTZOptics Company Details

11.9.2 PTZOptics Business Overview

11.9.3 PTZOptics Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.9.4 PTZOptics Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 PTZOptics Recent Development

11.10 HuddleCamHD

11.10.1 HuddleCamHD Company Details

11.10.2 HuddleCamHD Business Overview

11.10.3 HuddleCamHD Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.10.4 HuddleCamHD Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 HuddleCamHD Recent Development

11.11 Yealink

11.11.1 Yealink Company Details

11.11.2 Yealink Business Overview

11.11.3 Yealink Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.11.4 Yealink Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Yealink Recent Development

11.12 Samsung

11.12.1 Samsung Company Details

11.12.2 Samsung Business Overview

11.12.3 Samsung Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.12.4 Samsung Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Samsung Recent Development

11.13 DTEN

11.13.1 DTEN Company Details

11.13.2 DTEN Business Overview

11.13.3 DTEN Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.13.4 DTEN Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 DTEN Recent Development

11.14 Avocor

11.14.1 Avocor Company Details

11.14.2 Avocor Business Overview

11.14.3 Avocor Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.14.4 Avocor Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Avocor Recent Development

11.15 AVTEQ

11.15.1 AVTEQ Company Details

11.15.2 AVTEQ Business Overview

11.15.3 AVTEQ Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.15.4 AVTEQ Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 AVTEQ Recent Development

11.16 Barco

11.16.1 Barco Company Details

11.16.2 Barco Business Overview

11.16.3 Barco Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.16.4 Barco Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Barco Recent Development

11.17 HECKLER

11.17.1 HECKLER Company Details

11.17.2 HECKLER Business Overview

11.17.3 HECKLER Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.17.4 HECKLER Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 HECKLER Recent Development

11.18 Huddly

11.18.1 Huddly Company Details

11.18.2 Huddly Business Overview

11.18.3 Huddly Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.18.4 Huddly Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Huddly Recent Development

11.19 Konftel

11.19.1 Konftel Company Details

11.19.2 Konftel Business Overview

11.19.3 Konftel Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.19.4 Konftel Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.19.5 Konftel Recent Development

11.20 Kramer

11.20.1 Kramer Company Details

11.20.2 Kramer Business Overview

11.20.3 Kramer Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.20.4 Kramer Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Kramer Recent Development

11.21 Lumens

11.21.1 Lumens Company Details

11.21.2 Lumens Business Overview

11.21.3 Lumens Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.21.4 Lumens Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Lumens Recent Development

11.22 MXL

11.22.1 MXL Company Details

11.22.2 MXL Business Overview

11.22.3 MXL Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.22.4 MXL Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 MXL Recent Development

11.23 PanaCast

11.23.1 PanaCast Company Details

11.23.2 PanaCast Business Overview

11.23.3 PanaCast Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.23.4 PanaCast Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 PanaCast Recent Development

11.24 Revolabs

11.24.1 Revolabs Company Details

11.24.2 Revolabs Business Overview

11.24.3 Revolabs Video Conferencing Hardware Introduction

11.24.4 Revolabs Revenue in Video Conferencing Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.24.5 Revolabs Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

”