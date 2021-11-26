Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Substantial Rise in Industrial Sectors to Offer Growth Prospects by 2028

High-pressure pipes made of high-strength synthetic fiber are known as reinforced thermoplastic pipes. They are made up of three layers. The outer layer, which is usually black or white in color, protects against UV rays. Reinforced tape, which is compounded by reinforced material such as polyester and aramid fiber, makes up the intermediate layer. A protective layer is the third layer. Flexible composite pipes are another name for reinforced thermoplastic pipes. Thermal insulation, heat resistance, anticorrosion, high pressure resistance, and stability are among the benefits they have. During the forecast period, these factors are expected to drive the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market.

The demand for reinforced thermoplastic pipes is being driven by their growing usage in end-use industries such as transportation, expansion in the offshore oil and gas industry, and widespread adoption. Metal tubing, which are resistant to corrosion and reaction with fluids, are used in a variety of industries. These pipes will result in financial losses. As a result, governments and government departments are enforcing stringent controls on the usage of metal pipes in the industrial sector. The demand for reinforced thermoplastic pipes is growing because of this. However, in the coming years, the high cost of reinforced thermoplastic pipes and their installation cost is likely to restrain market growth.

Top Leading Companies :

1. Wienerberger AG

2. Bekaert

3. TechnipFMC plc

4. Amiantit Group

5. Cosmoplast Industrial Company

6. Magma Global Limited

7. Pestec

8. Wellstream Flexibles

9. Aerosun Corporation

10. Strohm B.V.

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Lucrative Regional Markets

Like any other research material, the report has covered key geographical regions such as Europe, Japan, United States, India, Southeast Asia and Europe. Researchers have given their opinion or insights of value, product sales, and industry share besides availability opportunities to expand in those regions. As far as the sub-regions, North America, Canada, Medico, Australia, Asia-Pacific, India, South Korea, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Russia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa are included.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2021 – 2028, the forecast is for the period 2021 – 2028 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

The study wanted to focus on key manufacturers, competitive landscape, and SWOT analysis for the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market. Apart from looking into the geographical regions, the report concentrated on key trends and segments that are either driving or preventing the growth of the industry. Researchers have also focused on individual growth trends besides their contribution to the overall market.

