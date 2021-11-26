Data Center Cooling Market 2021 Business Trends, Regional Study, Size, Share, Industry Profit Growth and Global Segments by Forecast to 2027

Global data center cooling market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The new market report contains data for historic year 2018, the base year of calculation is 2019 and the forecast period is 2020 to 2027.

Market Segmentation:

Global Data Center Cooling Market By Type (Enterprise Data Center, Edge Data Center), Solutions (Air Conditioning, Chilling Units, Cooling Towers, Economizer System, Liquid Cooling System, Computer Room Air Conditioning (CRAC) & Computer Room Air Handler(CRAH), Control Units, Others), Service (Consulting & Training, Installation & Deployment, Maintenance & Support), Cooling Type (Room Based Cooling, Rack Based Cooling, Row Based Cooling), Organization Size (Large Organization Size, Small & Medium Organization), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Hungary, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel and Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the global data center cooling market are:

Increasing count of the data center

Rising demand for the cost saving solution

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in global data center cooling market are:

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group Corp

STULZ GMBH

Delta Power Solutions

nVent

Daikin Applied (A Subsidiary of DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.)

Airedale Air Conditioning (A Subsidiary of MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY)

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Asetek, Inc

Eaton

FUJITSU

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

3M

ALFA LAVAL

Coolcentric

Instor

Submer

EcoCooling

BladeRoom Group Ltd

Grundfos Pumps Corporation (A Subsidiary of GRUNDFOS)

Black Box Corporation

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 48

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 50

5 MARKET OVERVIEW 53

5.1 DRIVERS 55

5.1.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR COST SAVING SOLUTION 55

5.1.2 GROWING CONCERN FOR ECO-FRIENDLY DATA CENTER SOLUTIONS 55

5.1.3 RISING NUMBER OF DATA CENETRS 56

5.1.4 TECHNICAL ADVANCEMENT IN DATA CENTER TO CONSUME LESS POWER 56

5.2 RESTRAINT 57

5.2.1 HIGH INVESTMENT AND OPERATIONAL COST 57

5.3 OPPORTUNITIES 58

5.3.1 INCREASED FOCUS TOWARDS NEW SOLUTION DEVELOPMENT 58

5.3.2 EMERGING NEED OF COOLING TECHNOLOGY IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA DATA CENTERS 59

5.3.3 RISING INVESTMNET FOR DATA CENTER IN ASIA-PACIFIC REGION 59

