1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Top Key Players, Industry Analysis And Forecast By 2027 | OXEA, DAICEL, KH Neochem

The report titled Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

OXEA, DAICEL, KH Neochem, Genomatica

Market Segmentation by Product:

Chemical Synthesis

Fermentation



Market Segmentation by Application:

Cosmetic

Industrial



The 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market?

Table of Contents:

1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Overview

1.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Product Overview

1.2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Chemical Synthesis

1.2.2 Fermentation

1.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) by Application

4.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cosmetic

4.1.2 Industrial

4.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) by Country

5.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) by Country

6.1 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) by Country

8.1 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Business

10.1 OXEA

10.1.1 OXEA Corporation Information

10.1.2 OXEA Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 OXEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 OXEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Products Offered

10.1.5 OXEA Recent Development

10.2 DAICEL

10.2.1 DAICEL Corporation Information

10.2.2 DAICEL Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 DAICEL 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 DAICEL 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Products Offered

10.2.5 DAICEL Recent Development

10.3 KH Neochem

10.3.1 KH Neochem Corporation Information

10.3.2 KH Neochem Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 KH Neochem 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 KH Neochem 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Products Offered

10.3.5 KH Neochem Recent Development

10.4 Genomatica

10.4.1 Genomatica Corporation Information

10.4.2 Genomatica Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Genomatica 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Genomatica 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Products Offered

10.4.5 Genomatica Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Distributors

12.3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

