1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Top Key Players, Industry Analysis And Forecast By 2027 | OXEA, DAICEL, KH Neochem

The report titled Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
OXEA, DAICEL, KH Neochem, Genomatica
Market Segmentation by Product:
Chemical Synthesis
Fermentation
Market Segmentation by Application:
Cosmetic
Industrial
The 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market?
Table of Contents:
1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Overview
1.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Product Overview
1.2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Chemical Synthesis
1.2.2 Fermentation
1.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) by Application
4.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Cosmetic
4.1.2 Industrial
4.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) by Country
5.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) by Country
6.1 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) by Country
8.1 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Business
10.1 OXEA
10.1.1 OXEA Corporation Information
10.1.2 OXEA Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 OXEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 OXEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Products Offered
10.1.5 OXEA Recent Development
10.2 DAICEL
10.2.1 DAICEL Corporation Information
10.2.2 DAICEL Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 DAICEL 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 DAICEL 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Products Offered
10.2.5 DAICEL Recent Development
10.3 KH Neochem
10.3.1 KH Neochem Corporation Information
10.3.2 KH Neochem Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 KH Neochem 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 KH Neochem 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Products Offered
10.3.5 KH Neochem Recent Development
10.4 Genomatica
10.4.1 Genomatica Corporation Information
10.4.2 Genomatica Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Genomatica 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Genomatica 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Products Offered
10.4.5 Genomatica Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Distributors
12.3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
