Global depth of anesthesia monitoring market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2018, the base year of calculation is 2019 and the forecast period is 2020 to 2027.

Market Segmentation:

Global Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market, By Technology (Bispectral Index, Entropy and Patient State Index (PSI)), Product (Devices and Consumables), Mode of Purchase (Purchasing Organization and Direct Purchase), Application (Fluid Management, Cesarean Section, Laparoscopic Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiological Interventions, Emergency Medicine, Pediatric Surgery and Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Emergency Centers and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender and Retail Sales), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey and rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends & Forecast to 2027

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the global depth of anesthesia monitoring market are:

Increasing number of surgical procedures

Incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases

Market Players:

The key market players for global depth of anesthesia monitoring market are listed below:

CNSysytems Medizintechnik GmbH

Danmeter APS

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

EDAN Instruments, Inc.

Fukuda Denshi U.K. (A Subsidiary of FUKUDA DENSHI)

General Meditech, Inc.

Shenzhen Geyang Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Masimo

Mennen Medical Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

Spacelabs Systems, Inc. (A Subsidiary of OSI Systems, Inc.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Quantium Medical S.L.U.

SCHILLER

SIARE ENGINEERING INTERNATIONAL GROUP SRL

TRITON ELECTRONICS SYSTEMS LTD.

Medtronic

GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC)

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION 38

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 38

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 38

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL DEPTH OF ANESTHESIA MONITORING MARKET 39

1.4 LIMITATIONS 40

1.5 MARKETS COVERED 41

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 43

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 43

2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE 44

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 45

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 45

2.5 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL 46

2.6 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING 49

2.7 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID 50

2.8 TECHNOLOGY LIFELINE CURVE 51

2.9 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 52

2.10 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 53

2.11 VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS 54

2.12 SECONDARY SOURCES 55

2.13 ASSUMPTIONS 55

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 56

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 59

4.1 NOCICEPTION MONITORING MARKET OVERVIEW 61

4.1.1 DEFINITION 61

4.2 DATA FOR NOCICEPTION MONITORING 61

4.2.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 61

4.2.2 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE– FY2019 62

4.3 COMPANY PROFILING 63

4.3.1 DOLOSYS GMBH 63

4.3.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 63

4.3.1.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 63

4.3.1.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 63

4.3.2 MDOLORIS MEDICAL SYSTEMS 64

4.3.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 64

4.3.2.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 64

4.3.2.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 64

4.3.3 MEDASENSE BIOMETRICS LTD. 65

4.3.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 65

4.3.3.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 65

4.3.3.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTs 65

4.3.4 ALPHA-2 66

4.3.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 66

4.3.4.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 66

4.3.4.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 66

4.3.5 CEREVU 67

4.3.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 67

4.3.5.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 67

4.3.5.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 67

4.3.6 GE HEALTHCARE (A SUBSIDIARY OF GENERAL ELECTRIC) 68

4.3.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 68

4.3.6.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 69

4.3.6.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 69

4.3.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 69

4.3.7 IDMED 70

4.3.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 70

4.3.7.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 70

4.3.7.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 70

4.3.8 MED-STORM 71

4.3.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 71

4.3.8.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 71

4.3.8.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 71

4.4 SALES MODEL AND COMMERCIAL STRATEGY 72

4.4.1 MEDASENSE BIOMETRICS LTD 72

4.4.1.1 SALES MODEL 72

4.4.1.2 COMMERCIAL STRATEGY 72

4.4.2 MDOLORIS MEDICAL SYSTEMS 72

4.4.2.1 SALES MODEL 72

4.4.2.2 COMMERCIAL STRATEGY 72

4.4.3 IDMED 72

4.4.3.1 SALES MODEL 72

4.4.3.2 COMMERCIAL STRATEGY 72

4.4.4 GE HEALTHCARE ( A SUBSIDIARY OF GENERAL ELECTRIC) 72

4.4.4.1 SALES MODEL 72

4.4.4.2 COMMERCIAL STRATEGY 72

4.4.5 MEDSTORM 73

4.4.5.1 SALES MODEL 73

4.4.5.2 COMMERCIAL STRATEGY 73

4.4.6 DOLOSYS GMBH 73

4.4.6.1 SALES MODEL 73

4.4.6.2 COMMERCIAL STRATEGY 73

4.5 SWOT AND DBMR ANALYSIS 73

4.5.1 STRENGTH: – STRONG PRESENCE AND DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 73

4.5.2 WEAKNESS: – LIMITED PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 74

4.5.3 OPPORTUNITY: – STRATEGIC INITIATIVES 74

4.5.4 THREAT: – LESS PRODUCT AVAILABILITY 74

4.6 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 75

5 MARKET OVERVIEW 76

