Copper Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Aurubis, Jiangxi Copper, Jintian Group

The report titled Global Copper Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Copper market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Copper market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Copper market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Copper market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Copper report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Copper report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Copper market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Copper market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Copper market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Copper market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Copper market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Aurubis, Jiangxi Copper, Jintian Group, Hailiang Group, Wieland, Golden Dragon, KME Group, Mueller, IUSA, TNMG, Mitsubishi Materials, Luvata, CHALCO, Jinchuan Group, Poongsan, Diehl Group, HALCOR Group, Furukawa Electric

Market Segmentation by Product:

Rod and Wires

Plates and Strips

Tubes

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electrical Industry

Transportation Industry

Machinery and Metallurgy

Architecture and Art

Other



The Copper Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Copper market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Copper market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Copper market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Copper industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Copper market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Copper market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Copper market?

Table of Contents:

1 Copper Market Overview

1.1 Copper Product Overview

1.2 Copper Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rod and Wires

1.2.2 Plates and Strips

1.2.3 Tubes

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Copper Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Copper Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Copper Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Copper Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Copper Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Copper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Copper Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Copper Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Copper Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Copper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Copper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Copper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Copper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Copper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Copper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Copper Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Copper Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Copper Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Copper Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Copper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Copper Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Copper Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Copper Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Copper as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Copper Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Copper Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Copper Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Copper Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Copper Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Copper Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Copper Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Copper Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Copper Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Copper Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Copper Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Copper Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Copper by Application

4.1 Copper Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electrical Industry

4.1.2 Transportation Industry

4.1.3 Machinery and Metallurgy

4.1.4 Architecture and Art

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Copper Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Copper Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Copper Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Copper Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Copper Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Copper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Copper Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Copper Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Copper Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Copper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Copper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Copper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Copper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Copper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Copper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Copper by Country

5.1 North America Copper Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Copper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Copper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Copper Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Copper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Copper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Copper by Country

6.1 Europe Copper Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Copper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Copper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Copper Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Copper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Copper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Copper by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Copper Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Copper Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Copper Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Copper Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Copper Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Copper Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Copper by Country

8.1 Latin America Copper Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Copper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Copper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Copper Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Copper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Copper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Copper by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Copper Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Copper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Copper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Copper Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Copper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Copper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Copper Business

10.1 Aurubis

10.1.1 Aurubis Corporation Information

10.1.2 Aurubis Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Aurubis Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Aurubis Copper Products Offered

10.1.5 Aurubis Recent Development

10.2 Jiangxi Copper

10.2.1 Jiangxi Copper Corporation Information

10.2.2 Jiangxi Copper Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Jiangxi Copper Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Jiangxi Copper Copper Products Offered

10.2.5 Jiangxi Copper Recent Development

10.3 Jintian Group

10.3.1 Jintian Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Jintian Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Jintian Group Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Jintian Group Copper Products Offered

10.3.5 Jintian Group Recent Development

10.4 Hailiang Group

10.4.1 Hailiang Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hailiang Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Hailiang Group Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Hailiang Group Copper Products Offered

10.4.5 Hailiang Group Recent Development

10.5 Wieland

10.5.1 Wieland Corporation Information

10.5.2 Wieland Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Wieland Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Wieland Copper Products Offered

10.5.5 Wieland Recent Development

10.6 Golden Dragon

10.6.1 Golden Dragon Corporation Information

10.6.2 Golden Dragon Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Golden Dragon Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Golden Dragon Copper Products Offered

10.6.5 Golden Dragon Recent Development

10.7 KME Group

10.7.1 KME Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 KME Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 KME Group Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 KME Group Copper Products Offered

10.7.5 KME Group Recent Development

10.8 Mueller

10.8.1 Mueller Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mueller Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mueller Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mueller Copper Products Offered

10.8.5 Mueller Recent Development

10.9 IUSA

10.9.1 IUSA Corporation Information

10.9.2 IUSA Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 IUSA Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 IUSA Copper Products Offered

10.9.5 IUSA Recent Development

10.10 TNMG

10.10.1 TNMG Corporation Information

10.10.2 TNMG Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 TNMG Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 TNMG Copper Products Offered

10.10.5 TNMG Recent Development

10.11 Mitsubishi Materials

10.11.1 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mitsubishi Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Mitsubishi Materials Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Mitsubishi Materials Copper Products Offered

10.11.5 Mitsubishi Materials Recent Development

10.12 Luvata

10.12.1 Luvata Corporation Information

10.12.2 Luvata Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Luvata Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Luvata Copper Products Offered

10.12.5 Luvata Recent Development

10.13 CHALCO

10.13.1 CHALCO Corporation Information

10.13.2 CHALCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 CHALCO Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 CHALCO Copper Products Offered

10.13.5 CHALCO Recent Development

10.14 Jinchuan Group

10.14.1 Jinchuan Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Jinchuan Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Jinchuan Group Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Jinchuan Group Copper Products Offered

10.14.5 Jinchuan Group Recent Development

10.15 Poongsan

10.15.1 Poongsan Corporation Information

10.15.2 Poongsan Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Poongsan Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Poongsan Copper Products Offered

10.15.5 Poongsan Recent Development

10.16 Diehl Group

10.16.1 Diehl Group Corporation Information

10.16.2 Diehl Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Diehl Group Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Diehl Group Copper Products Offered

10.16.5 Diehl Group Recent Development

10.17 HALCOR Group

10.17.1 HALCOR Group Corporation Information

10.17.2 HALCOR Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 HALCOR Group Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 HALCOR Group Copper Products Offered

10.17.5 HALCOR Group Recent Development

10.18 Furukawa Electric

10.18.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information

10.18.2 Furukawa Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Furukawa Electric Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Furukawa Electric Copper Products Offered

10.18.5 Furukawa Electric Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Copper Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Copper Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Copper Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Copper Distributors

12.3 Copper Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

