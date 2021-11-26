Global blockchain in healthcare market will reach $58.9 billion by 2030, growing by 70.5% annually over 2020-2030 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is driven by the healthcare data security, development of blockchain consortiums, government initiatives, increasing instances of data breaches and surging adoption of blockchain technology in healthcare and pharma industries.

Highlighted with 82 tables and 84 figures, this 162-page report “Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Platform, Services), Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), Provider (Infrastructure, Middleware, Application), Application, End User, Organization Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global blockchain in healthcare market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global blockchain in healthcare market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Type, Provider, Application, End User, Organization Size, and Region.

Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Platform

Services

Based on Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Public Blockchain

Consortium or Hybrid Blockchain

Private or Permission Blockchain

Based on Provider, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Infrastructure and Protocol Providers

Middleware Providers

Application and Solution Providers

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Claims and Billing

Supply Chain Management

Drug Traceability

Drug Discovery & Clinical Trials

Other Applications

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Insurance Providers

Other End Users

Based on Organization Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Blockchain Type, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

BlockPharma

Factom, Inc

Farmatrust

Guardtime

Hashed Health

International Business Machines Corporation

iSolve Technologies

Medicalchain SA

Microsoft Corporation

Patientory, Inc

Pokitdok Inc

Simplyvital Health

Table of Contents

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 9

1.1.1 Industry Definition 9

1.1.2 Research Scope 10

1.2 Research Methodology 13

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 13

1.2.2 Market Assumption 14

1.2.3 Secondary Data 14

1.2.4 Primary Data 14

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 15

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 16

1.2.7 Research Limitations 17

1.3 Executive Summary 18

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 21

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 21

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 22

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 24

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 26

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 30

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 33

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 37

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering 41

3.1 Market Overview by Offering 41

3.2 Platform 43

3.3 Services 44

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Blockchain Type 45

4.1 Market Overview by Blockchain Type 45

4.2 Public Blockchain 47

4.3 Consortium or Hybrid Blockchain 48

4.4 Private or Permission Blockchain 49

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Provider 50

5.1 Market Overview by Provider 50

….

